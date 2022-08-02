What to Expect From Sprouts Farmers' (SFM) Q2 Earnings?

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports second-quarter 2022 earnings on August 3, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $1,580 million, indicating an increase of 3.8% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of this grocery retailer is expected to be flat year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share has been stable at 52 cents over the past 30 days.



Sprouts Farmers has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.1%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Phoenix, AZ-based company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 9.7%.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Factors to Note

Sprouts Farmers' focus on product innovation, customer experience, and targeted marketing with everyday great pricing and technology bodes well. It has been steadily expanding its presence in the natural organic space, given the huge demand in the segment. Management has been lowering operational complexity, optimizing production, improving in-stock position and updating to smaller format stores. Apart from these, the company has been trying to expand private-label offerings.



Cumulatively, the aforementioned factors are likely to have favorably impacted the top-line performance. On its last earnings conference call, Sprouts Farmers had guided flat comparable stores sales growth for the second quarter against a decline of 10% reported in the year-ago period.



Sprouts Farmers is focused on creating a robust omni-channel experience. The company has been providing hassle-free shopping through the Sprouts.com website and mobile app, as well as creating a supply chain that provides the freshest produce while updating store prototypes. We note that an in-store Pick-up & Delivery facility is available to all customers across all stores and markets. Such initiatives have been helping in expanding the customer base and, in turn, revenues.



Despite these tailwinds, high labor costs, increased freight costs, and supply chain issues remain concerns. These might have weighed on the company's margins.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sprouts Farmers this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Sprouts Farmers currently has a Zacks Rank #3 but an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

3 Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Corteva CTVA currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has risen by a penny over the past seven days to $1.47 per share in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for CTVA’s earnings suggests 5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Corteva’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.2 billion, which suggests a rise of 9.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CTVA delivered an earnings beat of 22.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Grocery Outlet GO currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.55% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is likely to register bottom-line improvement when it reports second-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 24 cents suggests a marginal improvement from 23 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Grocery Outlet's top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $859.6 million, which indicates an improvement of 10.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. GO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average.



Ollie's Bargain OLLI currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.06% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register a bottom-line decline when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 33 cents suggests a decline from 52 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Ollie's Bargain’s top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $457.5 million, indicating an increase of 10% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



