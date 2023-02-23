What to Expect From Sprouts Farmers (SFM) in Q4 Earnings?

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Mar 2 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $1,558 million, indicating an increase of 4.3% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of this grocery retailer is also expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share has been stable at 37 cents over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 15.6%.



Sprouts Farmers has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Phoenix, AZ-based company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 17.3%.

Factors to Note

Sprouts Farmers' focus on product innovation, technology and targeted marketing with everyday great pricing bodes well. It has been steadily expanding its presence in the natural organic space, given the huge demand in the segment. Management has been lowering operational complexity, optimizing production, improving the in-stock position and updating to smaller-format stores. Apart from these, the company has been trying to expand private-label offerings.

Cumulatively, the aforementioned factors are likely to have favorably impacted the top line. On its lastearnings call Sprouts Farmers guided comparable store sales growth of nearly 2% for the final quarter against a decline of 1.1% reported in the year-ago period. The company guided earnings in the band of 35-39 cents a share compared with 32 cents a share in the year-ago period.



Sprouts Farmers is focused on creating a robust omnichannel experience. The company has been providing hassle-free shopping through the Sprouts.com website and mobile app and creating a supply chain that provides the freshest produce. We note that an in-store Pick-up & Delivery facility is available to all customers across all stores and markets. Such initiatives have been helping the company expand its customer base and revenues.



Despite these tailwinds, high labor costs, increased freight costs and supply-chain issues remain concerns. These might have weighed on the company's margins.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sprouts Farmers this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Sprouts Farmers currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

3 Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Ross Stores ROST currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.16% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $1.23 suggests an increase of 18.3% from the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ross Stores’ top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.13 billion, which suggests a rise of 2.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. ROST delivered an earnings beat of 10.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.04% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register a bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $1.67 suggests a decline of 2.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Casey's top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.52 billion, which indicates an increase of 15.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. Casey's has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2%, on average.



Five Below FIVE currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $3.06 suggests an increase of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Five Below’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.11 billion, which suggests a rise of 10.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

