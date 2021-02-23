What to Expect From Riot Blockchain's (RIOT) Q4 Earnings?

Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT will report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 25, after the bell. The company posted an earnings surprise of 17.5% in the last-reported quarter.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.84 billion, indicating 11.5% sequential decline. Reduction in gain on sale of loans is likely to be the major contributor toward the sequential top-line decline. The consensus estimate for revenues from gain on sale of loans is pegged at $3.54 billion, indicating 17.2% sequential decline. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 83 cents, indicating sequential decrease of 31.4%.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Riot Blockchain, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Riot Blockchain, Inc. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Riot Blockchain this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Riot Blockchain has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Rollins’ ROL fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share came ahead of the consensus estimate as well as the year-ago figure by 18.2%. Revenues of $536.3 million beat the consensus mark by 1.7% and improved 6% year over year.

IHS Markit’s INFO fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5% and increased 11% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.11 billion, marginally missing the consensus mark and declining 1% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis.

Automatic Data Processing’s ADP second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52 beat the consensus mark by 17.8% and were flat year over year. Total revenues of $3.69 billion beat the consensus mark by 3.2% and improved 0.7% year over year.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Rollins, Inc. (ROL): Free Stock Analysis Report



IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.