What To Expect From Retail Earnings Week

We’ve got some of the biggest and baddest retail giants releasing their Q1 reports this week as this outstanding earnings season comes to an end. I expect to see some solid forward guidance for brick-and-mortar retailers as the US economy swiftly reopens and foot traffic begins to pick up. You can see analyst expectations from the most important reports to watch out for this week in my chart below.

There have been some notable share price movements for stocks reporting tomorrow. Macy's M shares have had a massive 2-day rally of 14% on Friday and another 6% today going into these quarterly results as traders bet on strong full-year guidance following the CDC's announcement that masks are no longer required for those who are vaccinated.

This is a dark contrast to what we see with Home Depot HD shares, which had been a big beneficiary of the pandemic. Home improvement projects were booming throughout the pandemic, and Home Depot swooped up that demand being one of the few retailers to remain open. This outstanding secular performance by HD was illustrated throughout the lockdowns, with record quarterly results in Q2 of 2020 (the depth of the pandemic). HD is down 6.5% from its high just one week ago as investors book profits going into tomorrow morning's earnings report.

Walmart WMT is 9% off its all-time high, which it hit on the first day of December, and has lost a lot of momentum in recent months. WMT's 50-day moving average dipped below its 200-day moving average (aka the death cross) at the end of March. Investors are hoping tomorrow's earnings will lift WMT out of this trading glut. My upside share price expectations for this report tomorrow are low, due to its past 6 quarterly releases resulting in negative price action.

Dillard’s Results Signal Strong Q1 For Department Stores

Dillard's DDS reported an absolute blowout quarter on Thursday with record profitability to kick off this retail earnings season that has sent DDS up over 40% in the past two trading days. The company announced it would be implementing a $500 million stock buyback program and reinstated its dividend.

This is a positive signal for other department stores reporting this week like Macy's M, TJX Companies TJX, Kohl's KSS, and Ross Stores ROST.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”



From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Home Depot, Inc. (HD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Walmart Inc. (WMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST): Free Stock Analysis Report



The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Macys, Inc. (M): Free Stock Analysis Report



Kohls Corporation (KSS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dillards, Inc. (DDS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.