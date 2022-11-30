What to Expect from Powell's Speech and How Best to Trade It

In what seems to have been a theme for 2022 in the stock market, early trading is slow today as traders and investors are waiting to hear from the Fed Chair, Jerome Powell. That is yet another sign that, as abhorrent as the idea is to those who believe in the power of free markets, the ultimate influence on equity pricing these days is not economic data, nor is it anything as fundamental as profitability, but rather it is what the Fed says and does. Or, as a cynic might say, how much they feel like distorting markets on any given day, and in which direction they choose for stocks to move.

This morning, though, the wait is justified, because this could be the day that Powell signals that, after flipping a year ago away from the belief that inflation was “transient” and would disappear on its own to accepting that it was a real problem, the FOMC might flop back. He may say today, if only obliquely by way of subtle hints, that they have acted decisively enough to have inflation under control and that rate hikes can be slowed, or even paused.

The problem for Powell is that he can’t win, whatever he says today.

If he says that they will stay the course in the belief that, as history generally shows to be true, beating inflation involves raising interest rates to around the level of the inflation itself, his coming late to the party in terms of starting to hike will be cited as the problem by the hawks, while the doves will be upset that he is still hiking rates. If, on the other hand, he so much as hints at a slowdown in rate hikes, he will be criticized all round for being inconsistent, cowardly even.

Don’t get me wrong, I am not asking for sympathy for Powell. Dealing with criticism comes with the job and he is suitably compensated for that. The point here is not that we should feel sorry for a wealthy central banker, it is that we shouldn’t expect any really earth-shattering news from his speech today, nor from the beige book that will be released just after he starts speaking. We already know that the committee is considering slowing the rate of hikes. They have said as much but even if they hadn’t mentioned the subject, it would be obvious. The 75 basis point hikes that we have been seeing were the result of starting from effectively zero and were always meant to be an emergency measure to get back to “normal” as quickly as possible, with a view to slowing down the pace at around where we are now.

There will still be a positive reaction in stocks if he does as expected and tells the market what it wants to hear, but it will be limited. A slowdown in the pace of rate hikes has been the driving force behind the November bounce off the 3700 level in the S&P 500, so is pretty much priced in at this point, making a strong rally if that is confirmed unlikely.

Obviously, given what we already know, hints of slowing or even pausing are the most likely outcome today, but traders and investors shouldn’t forget the downside risk here. Given the level of expectation, it will be easy for Powell to disappoint, even if just by sounding less than enthusiastic about slowing down, and any negative reaction could be quite significant. With a lot of traders working on one assumption, anything other than what is expected will cause a rush to exit long positions and could result in an exaggerated drop.

That is why, even though I do expect Powell to signal a possible policy change today, I will be going into today’s speech positioned for the opposite, short S&P 500 E-Mini futures (ES) as a hedge against my overall portfolio. If we do see a pop after the speech, I expect it to be limited in scope which will result in small losses on the position, but gains on my core portfolio. If, however, Powell says anything other than what traders are demanding from him, I will at least be positioned for some profit off the resulting drop.

It is unusual for me to take a position that goes against what I logically expect to happen but in this case the risk/reward is skewed so heavily to the downside that it makes sense to hedge. Jay Powell has rarely if ever surprised, but just in case today is the day he chooses to sound tough, I want to be prepared.

In addition to contributing here, Martin Tillier works as Head of Research at the crypto platform SmartFI.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.