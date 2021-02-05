What to Expect From Plains All American (PAA) Q4 Earnings

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 9, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the firm delivered an earnings surprise of 43.7%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

With the easing of coronavirus-led restrictions, most E&P companies in the Permian Basin have been gradually increasing production volumes to meet demand. This might positively impact Plains All American’s fourth-quarter results as the firm has a strong presence in the region and substantial fee-based earnings.



The firm’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from cost-management initiatives, and the steps taken to streamline as well as increase efficiencies across the business.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per unit is pegged at 31 cents, which indicates a decline of 50.8% from the year-ago reported figure. The same for total revenues stands at $6.71 billion, suggesting a 26.7% decrease from the year-earlier reported number.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does predict an earnings beat for Plains All American this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: Plains All American has an Earnings ESP of +22.18%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, it carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors can also consider some other players from the same industry that too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. SHLX is slated to release fourth-quarter 2020 numbers on Feb 18. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.48% and a Zacks Rank 3.



Crestwood Equity Partners LP CEQP is slated to release fourth-quarter 2020 numbers on Feb 23. It has an Earnings ESP of +37.50% and a Zacks Rank 3.



Oasis Midstream Partners LP OMP is expected to beat estimates when it reports fourth-quarter results. It has an Earnings ESP of +21.62% and a Zacks Rank 2.

