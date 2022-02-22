What to Expect From Pinnacle West (PNW) in Q4 Earnings?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 25 before market open. Pinnacle West Capital delivered an earnings surprise of 7.5% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

Solid demand from the residential group and an expanding customer base are likely to have increased Pinnacle West Capital’s fourth-quarter earnings. The effort to rein on operating expenses is also expected to have boosted earnings. Higher revenues from the electricity transmission service are expected to have boosted fourth-quarter earnings.



Further, continuous economic developments in Arizona and improving demand for utility services in the region might have acted as a tailwind for the impending quarterly release.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 7 cents, indicating a 141.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $706 million, indicating a 4.7% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PNW this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation price-eps-surprise | Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: Pinnacle West Capital has an Earnings ESP of -10.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Pinnacle West Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



American Electric Power AEP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 24 before market open. American Electric Power has an Earnings ESP of +0.43% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present.



American Electric Power’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 5.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEP’s 2022 EPS has surged 6.2% year over year.



Sempra Energy SRE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 25 before market open. Sempra Energy has an Earnings ESP of +0.58% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present.



Sempra Energy’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 5.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SRE’s 2022 EPS has surged 1.7% year over year.



ONEOK Inc. OKE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 28 after market close. ONEOK has an Earnings ESP of +0.97% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present.



ONEOK’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 7.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OKE’s 2022 EPS has risen 9.3% year over year.



