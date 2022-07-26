What to Expect From Pinnacle West (PNW) in Q2 Earnings?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3 before market open. Pinnacle West Capital delivered an earnings surprise of 200% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

The ongoing economic development in the Phoenix region and an expanding retail customer base are likely to have boosted demand and earnings in the second quarter. The continuous effort to rein on the operating and maintenance expenses is expected to have boosted second-quarter earnings.



Second-quarter earnings might have been adversely impacted by inflationary pressures across all areas of PNW’s business.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.36, indicating a 28.8% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $965.4 million, indicating a 3.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pinnacle West Capital this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Pinnacle West Capital has an Earnings ESP of -2.34%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Currently, PNW carries a Zacks Rank #3.

