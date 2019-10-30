What to Expect From PennyMac Financial (PFSI) in Q3 Earnings

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PFSI is scheduled to report third-quarter 2019 results on Oct 31, after market close. Its revenues and earnings for the quarter are expected to have risen on a year-over-year basis.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflected growth in revenues and higher expenses.

The company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 7.3%.

Activities of the company in the third quarter encouraged analysts to revise earnings estimates upward. Thus, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings of $1.25 for the to-be-reported quarter has been revised upward over the past 30 days. Also, it indicates rise of 119.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Key Factors

PennyMac’s top line is likely to have been positively impacted by increase in mortgage loan originations and refinancing activities in the third quarter on account of lower mortgage rates.

However, because of relatively lower interest rates, the company’s other investments portfolio’s interest income might have been negatively impacted. The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $368.2 million, indicating growth of 46.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Moreover, as salaries and benefits costs continue to increase, overall expenses are expected to have risen in the third quarter. Also, the company’s efforts to expand into new markets and products might have led to higher expenses.

