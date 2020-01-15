What to Expect from Netflix's (NFLX) Q4 2019 Earnings Results?

Netflix NFLX has been the worst performing FAANG stock over the last 12 months, down 2.5%. Wall Street and investors have started to worry more about its growing debt load and increased competition from Disney DIS, Apple AAPL, and others.

Netflix missed its own subscriber growth targets the last two quarters, which could put even more pressure on the firm to crush its fourth quarter estimates. Despite the recent setbacks, NFLX is still the world’s largest streaming TV platform. But Disney, Apple, Amazon AMZN, Comcast CMCSA, and AT&TT all have more money than Netflix and streaming is only part of their businesses.

Looking ahead, our Zacks Consensus Estimates call for Netflix’s Q4 revenue to climb 30% to $5.44 billion. Meanwhile, NFLX’s adjusted Q4 earnings are projected to surge 67% to reach $0.50 per share.

Netflix, which is set to report its fourth quarter financial results on Tuesday, January 21, is a Zack Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment.

Overall, the last year has been rough for Netflix stock. But it was still one of the best performing stocks of the 2010s, up over 4,000%. Now the question is will 2019 mark a blip on the radar for Netflix, or a sign of what’s to come?

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.