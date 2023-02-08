What To Expect From Morgan Stanley Stock?

Morgan Stanley’s stock (NYSE: MS) has gained 16% YTD, as compared to the 7% increase in the S&P500 over the same period. Further, the stock is currently trading at $99 per share, which is just below its fair value of $100 – Trefis’ estimate for Morgan Stanley’s valuation. The investment bank topped the street expectations in the fourth quarter of 2022, despite a 12% y-o-y drop in net revenues to $12.75 billion. The top line suffered due to a 49% decrease in investment banking, a 24% drop in equity trading, and a 17% decline in the investment management divisions. However, the effect was somewhat offset by a 6% increase in wealth management and a 15% rise in the FICC (fixed income, currency, & commodity) trading segments. Notably, the wealth management revenues benefited from improvements in interest rates and loan growth. On the cost front, the non-interest expenses witnessed an unfavorable surge in the quarter due to a 2% rise in compensation expenses and a 3% increase in non-compensation expenses. Overall, the adjusted net income was reduced by 41% y-o-y to $2.1 billion.

The company posted total revenues of $53.67 billion in the full year 2022 – down 10% y-o-y. It was driven by an 18% decline in the institutional securities segment and a 14% drop in the investment management unit. The institutional securities revenues were down due to lower investment banking and equity trading revenues, partially offset by a 20% rise in the FICC trading business. Altogether, the adjusted net income decreased 28% y-o-y to $10.5 billion. It was partly because of lower revenues and partly due to higher non-interest expenses as a % of revenues.

Moving forward, we expect the same momentum to continue in Q1 2023. All in all, Morgan Stanley’s revenues are forecast to remain around $56.6 billion in FY2023. Additionally, MS’s adjusted net income margin is likely to see some recovery to 21% in the year, leading to an adjusted net income of $11.77 billion and an annual GAAP EPS of $7.23. This coupled with a P/E multiple of just below 14x will lead to a valuation of $100.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Our high-quality portfolio and multi-strategy portfolio have beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Feb 2023

MTD [1] 2023

YTD [1] 2017-23

Total [2] MS Return 2% 16% 134% S&P 500 Return 1% 7% 84% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 1% 13% 256%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 2/7/2023

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.