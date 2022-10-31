What To Expect From MetLife Stock?

MetLife’s stock (NYSE: MET) has gained roughly 13% YTD compared to the 20% drop in the S&P500 index over the same period. Further, at its current price of $71 per share, it has an upside potential of 8% to its fair value of $76 – Trefis’ estimate for MetLife’s valuation. The insurance giant posted better-than-expected results in the second quarter of 2022. It reported total revenues of $15.6 billion – down 16% y-o-y. The top line mainly suffered due to a 32% decrease in the net investment income, followed by a significant drop in net investment gains and net derivative gains. On the flip side, the premiums, fees, and other revenues increased 23% y-o-y, primarily driven by a 46% jump in the U.S. segment and a 21% rise in the Latin America unit. Overall, the adjusted net income decreased from $3.36 billion to $103 million in the quarter. It was partly due to negative growth in the top line and partly due to an increase in operating expenses as a % of revenues from 76% to 100%.

The company’s total revenues decreased 8% y-o-y to $31.3 billion in the first half of 2022. It was because of lower net investment income (NII), net investment gains, and net derivative gains as compared to the year-ago figure. However, the negative growth was partially offset by an improvement in premiums, fees, and other revenues. All in all, the adjusted net income decreased from $3.66 billion to $709 million.

We expect the premiums, fees, and other income to continue their growth trajectory in Q3. Notably, the consensus estimates of Q3 revenues and earnings are $20.58 billion and $1.17 respectively, which suggests a year-on-year growth in revenues but lower earnings. Overall, MetLife revenues are estimated to remain around $70.5 billion in FY2022. Additionally, MET’s adjusted net income margin is likely to see a slight increase from the 2021 levels, resulting in an annual EPS of $7.92. This coupled with a P/E multiple of just below 10x will lead to a valuation of $76.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Our high-quality portfolio and multi-strategy portfolio have beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Oct 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] MET Return 17% 13% 44% S&P 500 Return 7% -20% 71% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 6% -22% 208%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 10/27/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.