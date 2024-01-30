What to Expect From Meritage Homes' (MTH) Q4 Earnings?

Meritage Homes Corporation MTH is slated to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 31, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.3%. Homebuilding revenues beat the consensus mark by 4.1%. Earnings declined 16%, but total revenues (including Homebuilding and Financial Services revenues) grew 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Total closing revenues also increased 2% from the prior-year quarter’s level.



Meritage Homes’ earnings beat the consensus mark in 21 of the trailing 22 quarters.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share has moved down to $5.18 from $5.23 over the past 30 days. The said figure indicates a 26.9% decrease from the year-ago level of $7.09 per share.

The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.52 billion, indicating a 23.5% year-over-year decline.

Factors to Note

Meritage Homes’ fourth-quarter Homebuilding revenues (accounted for 99.6% of total revenues in 2022) are expected to have declined year over year due to challenging affordability conditions owing to higher rates and continued economic uncertainties.



The U.S. housing market has been navigating through a challenging time, comprising higher mortgage rates. MTH expects housing demand to remain steady in the fourth quarter.



Although total home closing revenues are expected to have been lower year over year, MTH is expected to have generated sequentially higher revenues on the back of solid demand for entry-level and first move-up homes, given the lack of existing homes for sale in the market.



Financial Services revenues (accounted for 0.4% of total revenues in 2022) are anticipated to have declined from the prior-year quarter’s level.



Segment-wise, for fourth-quarter 2023, our model predicts Homebuilding and Financial services revenues to have declined 24.2% and 8.4% to $1.51 billion and $6.7 million, respectively, year over year.



The company expects home closing to be in the range of 3,500-3,700 units in the to-be-reported quarter, down from 4,540 units reported a year ago. Also, home closing revenues are anticipated to be in the $1.45-$1.53 billion range, down from $1.98 billion in the year-ago period.



We expect home closing units to decrease 20.5% year over year to 3,608 units and revenues to decline 24.1% to $1.51 billion. We expect the home closing average selling price (ASP) to be $417,140, down 4.5% year over year.



Geographically, we expect home closing ASP in West, Central and East regions to decline 12%, 1.2% and 2.7% to $479,010, $394,510 and $385,970, respectively, year over year.



We also expect land closing revenues to fall 29.1% year over year to $5.2 million.

Margins

For the fourth quarter, earnings of MTH are likely to have been affected by high costs associated with labor, which are likely to have negatively impacted the company’s operations and hurt margins in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, increased focus on solid spec strategy and performance-driving initiatives will partly help the company to offset the headwinds.



Owing to the headwinds above, the company expects diluted earnings per share to be within $4.84-$5.43. It expects the home closing gross margin to be around 25-26%, indicating a decline from the prior year’s value of 25.2% considering the midpoint. We expect home closing gross margin to improve 400 basis points to 25.6%, year over year.

Backlogs and Home Orders

Owing to the aforementioned economic uncertainties, for fourth-quarter 2023, we expect the total backlog to increase 5.6% to 3,518 units but the total backlog value to fall 1.6% year over year to $1.5 billion.



Geographically, we expect home orders in the West, Central and East regions to increase 129.2% to 1,059 units, 112.3% to 1,304 units and 57.8% to 1,155 units, respectively, year over year.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for MTH for the quarter to be reported. That is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen.



Earnings ESP: MTH has an Earnings ESP of +2.85%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

