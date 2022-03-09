What To Expect From MarketAxess Stock?

MarketAxess stock (NASDAQ: MKTX) has declined 2.9% in the last week, underperforming the S&P 500 (down 1.3%). However, the stock outperformed the broader markets over the one month (up 7% vs 5.5% drop). The recent stock market volatility is due to the Ukraine and Russia conflict and record-high inflation figures in the U.S.

The company runs a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities. It generates close to 90% of the revenues from commissions for transactions executed on its platforms. It posted a 24% y-o-y jump in the monthly trading volumes for January. Further, the firm recently released the monthly volume statistics for February, with the trading volume increasing 17% y-o-y to $716.8 billion. It includes $221.4 billion in credit volume (down 2%) and $495.4 billion in rates volume (up 29% y-o-y). Notably, the credit volume mainly deals with corporate bonds, while the rates volume deals with government securities. Overall, the growth in trading volumes has benefited the stock price over the last month.

Now, is MKTX stock set to drop further, or could we expect some recovery? We believe that there is a 64% chance of a rise in MarketAxess stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine-learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on MarketAxess Stock Chance of Rise.

Additionally, if you are considering MarketAxess’ stock as an investment option over a larger time frame, you can explore our forecast for MarketAxess’ valuation.

Twenty-One Day: MKTX 7%, vs. S&P500 -5.5%; Outperformed market

(27% likelihood event; 64% probability of rise over next 21 days)

MarketAxess stock gained 7% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) decline of 5.5%

A change of 7% or more over twenty-one trading days is a 27% likelihood event, which has occurred 670 times out of 2515 in the last ten years

Of these 670 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next twenty-one trading days on 432 occasions

This points to a 64% probability for the stock rising over the next twenty-one trading days

Ten Day: MKTX -1.7%, vs. S&P500 -1.1%; Underperformed market

(30% likelihood event; 55% probability of rise over next 10 days)

MarketAxess stock decreased 1.7% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) drop of 1.1%

A change of -1.7% or more over ten trading days is a 30% likelihood event, which has occurred 745 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Of these 745 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next ten trading days on 413 occasions

This points to a 55 % probability for the stock rising over the next ten trading days

Five Day: MKTX -2.9%, vs. S&P500 -1.3%; Underperformed market

(18% likelihood event; 54% probability of rise over next five days)

MarketAxess stock lost 2.9% over a five-day trading period ending 03/04/2022, compared to the broader market (S&P500) drop of 1.3%

A change of -2.9% or more over five trading days (one week) is a 18% likelihood event, which has occurred 442 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Of these 442 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next five trading days on 237 occasions

This points to a 54% probability for the stock rising over the next five trading days

Returns Mar 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] MKTX Return -3% -10% 153% S&P 500 Return -1% -10% 92% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -2% -12% 245%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/7/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

