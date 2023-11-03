What to Expect From Limbach Holdings' (LMB) Q3 Earnings?

Limbach Holdings LMB is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 8, after the bell.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the four trailing quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 81.4% on average.

Q3 Expectations

Limbach Holdings’ top line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have benefited from the strong performance of the Owner Direct Relationships segment, offsetting continued softness in the General Contractor Relationships. Owner Direct Relationships revenues in the quarter are likely to have been driven by the company’s continued focus on increasing the segment’s contribution to business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $127 million, indicating 3.8% growth from the year-ago actual figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 32 cents, 5.9% lower than the year-over-year figure. An increase in expenses is likely to have dented earnings in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for LMB this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Limbach Holdings has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

National CineMedia NCMI currently has an Earnings ESP of +114.29% and a Zacks Rank #2.

NCMI’s earnings and revenues are expected to increase 89.2% and 12% year over year, respectively, in the third quarter of 2023.

AirSculpt Technologies AIRS currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and a Zacks Rank #2.

AIRS’ earnings are expected to increase more than 100% year over year in the third quarter of 2023. Revenues are anticipated to increase 19.7%.

