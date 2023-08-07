What to Expect From Limbach Holdings' (LMB) Q2 Earnings?

Limbach Holdings LMB is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 9, after the bell.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and lagged once, delivering an earnings surprise of 50.2% on average.

Q2 Expectations

Limbach Holdings’ top line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have benefited from the strong performance of the Owner Direct Relationships segment, offsetting continued softness in the General Contractor Relationships. Owner Direct Relationships revenues in the quarter are likely to have been driven by healthy demand for service and repair work. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $124 million, indicating 6.8% growth from the year-ago actual figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 23 cents, 53.3% higher than the year-over-year figure. An increase in revenues is likely to have benefited earnings in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for LMB this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Limbach Holdings has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Recent Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers

Omnicom OMC reported mixed second-quarter 2023 results, wherein the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.

OMC’s earnings of $1.81 per share beat the consensus estimate by 0.6% and increased 7.7% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion lagged the consensus estimate by 0.3% but increased 1.2% year over year.

Equifax EFX reported mixed second-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.

EFX’s adjusted earnings came in at $1.71 per share, beating the consensus mark by 2.4% but declining 18.2% from the year-ago figure. Total revenues of $1.32 billion missed the consensus estimate by 0.4% but matched the year-ago figure on a reported basis.

Interpublic’s IPG second-quarter 2023 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same.

IPG’s adjusted earnings came in at 74 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.3% but declining 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $2.33 billion missed the consensus estimate by 2.9% and decreased 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $2.67 billion decreased 2.6% year over year.

Zacks Investment Research

