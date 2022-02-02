What To Expect From Johnson Controls Stock Following Its Q1 FY2022 Results?

Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) is scheduled to report its Q1 fiscal 2022 results on Wednesday, Feb 2. We expect Johnson Controls stock to move higher in the near term with revenue and earnings likely falling above the consensus estimates. A recovery in economic growth will bode well for Johnson Controls’ revenue growth, with a pickup in demand for security as well as HVAC products for the residential as well as non-residential market. Not only do we expect the company to post upbeat results, we find its stock to have more room for growth, as we discuss in the below sections. Our interactive dashboard analysis on Johnson Controls’ Earnings Preview has additional details.

(1) Revenues expected to be marginally above the consensus estimates

Trefis estimates Johnson Controls’ FYQ1 2022 revenues to be around $5.9 billion , marginally above the $5.8 billion consensus estimate.

, marginally above the $5.8 billion consensus estimate. With The U.S. economy growing at a strong 6.9% annual rate in Q4, the sales for Johnson Controls’ products are anticipated to grow in low double-digits y-o-y.

However, the rise of Omicron may have impacted the non-residential construction since December, weighing on the overall sales growth for Johnson Controls in Q1 and Q2.

Looking back at Q4, Johnson Controls reported a 7% rise in top-line to $6.4 billion, led by a 10% rise in global products as well as its sales in Asia Pacific, while other geographies saw mid-single digit growth.

Our dashboard on Johnson Controls Revenues offers more details on the company’s segments.

(2) EPS also likely to be slightly above the consensus estimates

Johnson Controls FYQ1 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be $0.54 per Trefis analysis, just a cent above the consensus estimate of $0.53.

Johnson Controls’ adjusted net income of $628 million in FYQ4 2021 reflected a 12% rise from its $563 million figure in the prior-year quarter. This can primarily be attributed to revenue growth as well as a 37 bps expansion of net margin.

However, inflationary headwinds and supply chain constraints can adversely impact the margin growth in the near term.

Looking forward, for the full-fiscal 2022, we expect the adjusted EPS to be higher at $3.32, compared to $2.24 in fiscal 2020, and $2.65 in fiscal 2021.

(3) JCI stock has more room for growth

We estimate Johnson Controls Valuation to be $83 per share, which is 15% above the current market price of $72.

to be $83 per share, which is 15% above the current market price of $72. This represents a P/EBITDA of 17.5x based on Johnson Controls EBITDA for the last twelve months.

Now, if the company reports upbeat results, with sales growth as well as 2022 guidance better than the street estimates, it is likely that the P/EBITDA multiple will be revised upward, resulting in even higher levels for JCI stock.

While JCI stock is worth considering for more gains, it is helpful to see how its peers stack up. Check out how Johnson Controls Peers fare on metrics that matter. You will find other useful comparisons for companies across industries at Peer Comparisons.

Returns Jan 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] JCI Return -11% -11% 75% S&P 500 Return -7% -7% 98% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -11% -11% 248%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 1/31/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

