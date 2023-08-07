What to Expect from Inspired Entertainment's (INSE) Q2 Earnings?

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. INSE is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 9, before market open.

The company has an impressive earning surprise history, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and missing on one instance. The company has an average earnings surprise of 28%.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $83.93 million, indicating 17.7% year-over-year increase. The top line is likely to have benefited from the growing North American market and the various product and platform developments.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Inspired Entertainment, Inc. Quote

The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 24 cents per share, 7.7% lower than year-ago quarter figure. The increase in costs is likely to have weighed on the company’s bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for INSE this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

INSE has an Earnings ESP of -17.81% and a Zacks Rank # 4 (Sell).

Earnings Snapshot

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

