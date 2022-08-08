What to Expect From Grocery Outlet's (GO) Q2 Earnings?

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug 9, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $859.6 million, indicating an increase of 10.8% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of this extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh product is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share has been stable at 24 cents over the past 30 days. The figure suggests an increase of 4.4% from the year-ago period.



Grocery Outlet has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Emeryville, CA-based company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 10%.

Factors to Note

Grocery Outlet’s flexible sourcing and distribution business model, which helps it in offering products at exceptional values as well as excellent service from independent operators, are among key factors driving revenues. The company’s opportunistic purchasing strategy, marketing efforts, store-growth endeavors and e-commerce initiatives to deepen customer reach also appear encouraging. Cumulatively, these are likely to have favorably impacted the to-be-reported quarter's top-line performance.



The company has been offering same-day delivery of everyday essentials and staples from nearly all its stores in collaboration with Instacart. We believe that Grocery Outlet’s compelling value proposition continues to attract bargain-hunters, encourage customers to revisit stores, and increase basket sizes.



On its last earnings call, management guided second-quarter 2022 net sales to be approximately $855 million compared with $775.5 million reported in the year-ago period. It projected comparable store sales growth of 6% against a decline of 10% witnessed in the prior-year quarter.



Despite these tailwinds, high labor costs, increased freight expenses, and supply chain issues remain concerns. These might have weighed on the company's margins. Management expected modest deleverage in SG&A expenses in the second quarter. Management had guided second-quarter gross margin of approximately 30.6% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 6.3%. This shows marginal contraction from gross margin of 30.7% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.6% in the year-ago period.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Grocery Outlet this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Grocery Outlet has an Earnings ESP of +3.55% and a Zacks Rank #2.

