What To Expect From Goldman Sachs Stock?

Goldman Sachs stock (NYSE: GS) has lost 0.5% in the last week, underperforming the S&P 500 (up 0.6%). In addition, the same trend was observed over the last ten days (-1.3% vs 3.2%) and one month (-0.5% vs -3.6%).

The investment bank recently released its fourth-quarter results, with revenues and earnings missing the consensus estimates. It posted total revenues of $10.59 billion – down 16% y-o-y. The drop was mainly due to a 48% drop in investment banking revenues and a 27% decrease in the asset & wealth management division. However, the top line was somewhat supported by improvement in FICC (fixed income, currency, & commodity) trading revenues. On the cost front, the adjusted net income decreased 69% y-o-y to $1.2 billion, primarily led by higher expenses and a build-up in provisions for credit losses.

Now, is Goldman Sachs stock set to drop further, or could we expect some recovery? We believe that there is a 55% chance of a rise in Goldman Sachs stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine-learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on Goldman Sachs Stock Chance of Rise.

Twenty-One Day: GS -0.5%, vs. S&P500 3.6%; Underperformed market

(39% likelihood event; 55% probability of rise over next 21 days)

Goldman Sachs stock lost 0.5% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) drop of 3.6%

over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) drop of 3.6% A change of -0.5% or more over twenty-one trading days is a 39% likelihood event, which has occurred 983 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Of these 983 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next twenty-one trading days on 540 occasions

This points to a 55% probability for the stock rising over the next twenty-one trading days

Ten Day: GS -1.3%, vs. S&P500 3.2%; Underperformed market

(37% likelihood event; 58% probability of rise over next 10 days)

Goldman Sachs stock decreased 1.3% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to a broader market (S&P500) gain of 3.2%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to a broader market (S&P500) gain of 3.2% A change of -1.3% or more over ten trading days is a 37% likelihood event, which has occurred 931 times out of 2517 in the last ten years

Of these 931 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next ten trading days on 540 occasions

This points to a 58 % probability for the stock rising over the next ten trading days

Five Day: GS -0.5%, vs. S&P500 0.6%; Underperformed market

(46% likelihood event; 49% probability of rise over next five days)

Goldman Sachs stock decreased 0.5% over a five-day trading period ending 01/24/2023, compared to the broader market (S&P500) gain of 0.6%

over a five-day trading period ending 01/24/2023, compared to the broader market (S&P500) gain of 0.6% A change of -0.5% or more over five trading days (one week) is a 46% likelihood event, which has occurred 1157 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Of these 1157 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next five trading days on 568 occasions

This points to a 49% probability for the stock rising over the next five trading days

Returns Jan 2023

MTD [1] 2023

YTD [1] 2017-23

Total [2] GS Return 1% 1% 45% S&P 500 Return 5% 5% 79% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 9% 9% 242%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 1/25/2023

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.