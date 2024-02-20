What to expect From FTI Consulting's (FCN) Q4 Earnings?

FTI Consulting FCN is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 22, before the bell.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and lagged once, delivering an earnings surprise of 8.5% on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has remained unchanged at $1.57 per share in the past 30 days.

FTI Consulting, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

FTI Consulting, Inc. price-eps-surprise | FTI Consulting, Inc. Quote

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line for the to-be-reported quarter is currently pegged at $829.2 million, indicating an increase of 7.1% from the year-ago actual figure. Our estimate indicates an increase of 7.8% year over year. We are expecting strong segmental growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

We expect revenues from Corporate Financing & Restructuring to grow at 5.4% year over year, likely due to higher demand for restructuring and business transformation & strategy services. Economic consulting is expected to increase 7.1%, driven by international arbitration and M&A-related antitrust revenues.

We expect Forensic and Litigation consulting revenues to increase 7.7% year over year to $159.3 million, driven by strength in investigations, data & analytics and construction solutions services. Strategic communications revenues are expected to grow 8.6% to $78.7 million, driven by higher demand for corporate reputation and public affairs services.

Our estimates indicate an increase of around 18% in the technology business revenues, driven by corporate reputation and public affairs.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line stands at $1.57, indicating 3.3% year-over-year growth. Strong revenue growth is likely to have noticeably benefited the bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FCN this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FTI Consulting has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Robert Half RHI reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 results.

Quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 1.2% but declined 39.4% year over year. RHI’s revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus mark by a slight margin but decreased 14.7% year over year.

Aptiv APTV reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.

Adjusted earnings of $1.4 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5% and increased 10.2% year over year. APTV’s revenues of $4.9 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% but increased 6% year over year.

S&P Global SPGI reported mixed fourth-quarter results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same.

Adjusted EPS of $3.13 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% but increased 23.2% year over year. Revenues of $3.2 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.5% and improved 7.3% year over year.

