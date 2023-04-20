What to expect from FTI Consulting's (FCN) Q1 Earnings?

FTI Consulting FCN is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27, before the bell.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and lagged once, delivering an earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2023 earnings has been unchanged at $1.67 in the past 30 days.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $787.9 million, indicating an increase of 8.9% from the year-ago actual figure. Our estimate indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. The expected increase can be attributed to the company’s segmental revenue growth.

Revenues from corporate financing are expected to grow 15% on a year-over-year basis, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $291 million. The expected uptick is likely to have been resulted from higher demand for business transformation and restructuring services.

Economic consulting is expected to increase 6%, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $176 million. Forensic and Litigation consulting revenues are expected to increase 6.5% on a year-over-year basis to $155 million. The likely increase is anticipated to have resulted from higher demand for investigations, data & analytics, and health solutions services.

Strategic communications revenues are expected to grow 8.6% to $76 million, driven by higher demand for public affairs and financial communications services. An increase of 1% in the technology business revenues is expected in the to-be-reported quarter, the consensus mark for which is pegged at $81 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line stands at 1.67, indicating a marginal increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. Our estimate also indicates a marginal year-over-year increase.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FCN this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FTI Consulting has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a couple of stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Waste Connections WCN currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.93% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 88 cents per share, indicating 7.3% growth from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, up 15.3% from the figure reported a year ago. WCN had an average surprise of 3.53% in the previous four quarters.

Waste Management WM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.26 per share, indicating a 2.3% decline from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.84 billion, up 3.9% from the prior-year figure. WM had an average surprise of 4.7% in the previous four quarters.

