What to Expect From Franklin (BEN) This Earnings Season?

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, before the opening bell, on Jul 30. The company’s results are projected to reflect a year-over-year decline in earnings.

In the last reported quarter, Franklin’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s results reflected prudent expense management. A strong capital position was another positive. However, net outflows and lower revenues were undermining factors.

In addition, Franklin recorded earnings beat in three of the trailing four quarters and a negative surprise in the other, the average beat being 12.88%.

Nevertheless, the company’s activities in the fiscal third quarter were adequate to win analysts’ confidence. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 53 cents increased over the last 30 days. However, the figure reflects a year-over-year plunge of 18.5%.

Earnings Whispers

Franklin does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better — to increase the odds of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: Franklin currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

Factors at Play

Strong Markets: Performance of equity markets was decent during the June-end quarter despite lingering concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 Index gained 25.5% sequentially in the quarter. Moreover, the index measuring international equity performance — the MSCI EAFE — delivered net returns of 14.9% in the quarter under review. This might have supported the California-based asset manager’s performance to a large extent.

Lower AUM: Given Franklin’s AUM disclosure for March 2020 and favorable market returns, the company’s results are predicted to display higher assets under management on a sequential basis. Also, the company is expected to have recorded lower net outflows in the to-be-reported quarter.

Revenue to Decline: Investment management fees, which mark a significant portion of the company’s revenues, might have registered a decline in the fiscal third quarter. The consensus estimate for investment management fees of $833 million indicates an 8.3% sequential decrease. Furthermore, sales and distribution fees are projected to decline 11.7% sequentially to $302 million in the quarter.

Higher Expenses: Management expects to incur additional acquisition-related retention expenses of $40 million in the last two quarters of the current fiscal year (ending Sep 30, 2020). Additional termination benefit expenses of $4 million are expected for the remainder of the fiscal year primarily related to moving certain positions to lower cost jurisdictions and outsourcing fund administration services.

