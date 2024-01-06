What to Expect From Enphase Energy in 2024

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) had a tough 2023 along with the rest of the solar industry. And it's likely conditions won't get better before they get much worse.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers what happened last year and where there will be bright spots for the company later in 2024.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 2, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 4, 2024.

Travis Hoium has positions in SunPower. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enphase Energy. The Motley Fool recommends SolarEdge Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.