What to Expect From Columbia Sportswear's (COLM) Q1 Earnings?

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM is likely to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2023 earnings on Apr 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $814 million, suggesting a jump of 6.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 88 cents per share. The projection indicates a decrease of 14.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Columbia Sportswear has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 52.2%, on average. The renowned apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment company’s earnings delivered an earnings surprise of 6.1% in the last reported quarter.



We expect first-quarter revenues to increase 6.8% to $813.6 million and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to decline 14.8% to 88 cents.

Columbia Sportswear Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Columbia Sportswear Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote

Factors to Consider

Columbia Sportswear has been benefiting from its strategic priorities. To this end, it has been undertaking demand-creation investments aimed at driving brand awareness and aiding sales.



Further, the company remains committed to enhancing consumers’ experience and its digital capacity in all networks and regions. It also explores growth opportunities in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) business. Finally, COLM has been keen on investing in its people and optimizing its organization across its brand portfolio.



Columbia Sportswear has been undertaking brand-enhancing and unique marketing initiatives that further strengthen its presence in the apparel industry. In its fourth-quarter earnings release, management stated that it remains encouraged about its innovative products for the Spring season. The Columbia brand’s recent innovations, like Omni-Heat Infinity and Omni-Heat Helix, have been performing well. These factors bode well for the quarter under review.



However, a rise in SG&A expenses may have been a concern. Also, the company expects the first-quarter 2023 gross margin to be down year over year.



Management’s overall guidance for the first half and full-year 2023 considers the impact of economic conditions like inflation, supply-chain headwinds, limitations and expenses, geopolitical tensions, changing consumer behavior and increased marketplace inventories. We note that supply-chain headwinds caused delayed product deliveries and resulted in increased order cancelations in the fourth quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Columbia Sportswear this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Columbia Sportswear has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Crocs, Inc. CROX currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.87% and a Zacks Rank of 2. CROX is expected to register a top-and-bottom-line improvement when it reports first-quarter 2023 numbers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $861.5 million, calling for growth of 30.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of $2.16 suggests growth of 5.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter. CROX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.8%, on average.



BJ's Wholesale Club BJ currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.76% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register a top-line increase when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The consensus mark for BJ’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.8 billion, which suggests a jump of 6.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale’s bottom line has remained unchanged at 84 cents per share in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate indicates a 3.5% drop from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.10% and a Zacks Rank of 3. DECK is likely to register a top-line decline when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $716.5 million, suggesting a dip of 2.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ quarterly earnings has increased from $2.57 per share to $2.60 in the past 30 days. The estimate indicates growth of 3.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. DECK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of nearly 31%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.