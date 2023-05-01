What to Expect From Clearway Energy's (CWEN) Q1 Earnings?

Clearway Energy CWEN is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 financial results on May 4, before market open. Clearway Energy delivered an earnings surprise of 111.4% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Clearway Energy has fully contracted capacity of El Segundo, Marsh Landing and Walnut Creek, which is likely to have boosted first-quarter earnings. First-quarter earnings are also likely to have gained from lower operational expenses.



However, due to seasonality’s impact, Clearway Energy’s first-quarter earnings might have been lower than other quarters of the year.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 111.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $5.13 billion, implying a year-over-year decrease of 5.81%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Clearway Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here as you will see below.

Clearway Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Clearway Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: Clearway Energy has an Earnings ESP of +2.04%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Clearway Energy is having a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following operators from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around.



Sunoco LP SUN is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter 2023 results on May 2. SUN has an Earnings ESP of +5.66% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of Sunoco is $4.37 per unit, which indicates an increase of 1.4% in the past sixty days.



ONEOK Inc. OKE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its first-quarter results on May 2, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +9.04 and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



OKE’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth is pegged at 7.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is $4.96, implying a year-over-year increase of 29.17%.



FTC Solar Inc. FTCI is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its first-quarter 2023 results on May 10. FTCI has an Earnings ESP of +36.84% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The company reported a positive earnings surprise of 8.33% in the last reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales of FTC Solar is $270.5 million, which reflects a year-over-year growth of 119.83%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.