What to expect from China’s Party Congress: podcast

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - This month’s quinquennial meeting will shed some light on President Xi Jinping’s policy priorities amid a slowing economy and Covid lockdowns. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists offer pointers on what to watch for from this staged but critical political event.

