What to Expect From California Water (CWT) in Q4 Earnings?

California Water Service Group CWT is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 24 before market open. California Water Service witnessed an earnings surprise of 51.9% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

California Water Service’s fourth-quarter revenues are expected to have improved owing to an increase in rates. The increase in unbilled revenues is expected to have positively impacted fourth-quarter earnings.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 20 cents, indicating a 35.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $197 million, indicating a 4.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CWT this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

California Water Service Group Price and EPS Surprise

California Water Service Group price-eps-surprise | California Water Service Group Quote

Earnings ESP: California Water Service has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, California Water Service carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in this reporting cycle.



American Electric Power AEP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 24 before market open. American Electric Power has an Earnings ESP of +0.43% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present.



American Electric Power’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 5.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEP’s 2022 EPS has surged 6.2% year over year.



Public Service Enterprise Group PEG is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 24 before market open. Public Service Enterprise has an Earnings ESP of +0.37% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present.



Public Service Enterprise’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 3.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEG’s 2021 EPS has surged 6.4% year over year.



ONEOK Inc. OKE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb 28 after market close. ONEOK has an Earnings ESP of +0.97% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present.



ONEOK’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 7.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OKE’s 2022 EPS has surged 9.3% year over year.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.