What to Expect From California Water (CWT) in Q1 Earnings?

California Water Service Group CWT is scheduled to release first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 28 before market open. California Water Service witnessed a negative earnings surprise of 65% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

California Water Service’s first-quarter revenues are expected to improve due to contributions from the assets acquired in 2021. First-quarter results are likely to be impacted by an increase in maintenance costs.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 5 cents, indicating a 183.3% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $154 million, indicating a 4.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CWT this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

California Water Service Group Price and EPS Surprise

Earnings ESP: California Water Service has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, California Water Service carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector who have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in this reporting cycle.



American Water Works AWK is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on Apr 27 after market close. American Water Works has an Earnings ESP of +1.00% and a Zacks Rank of #3 at present.



American Water Works’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is currently pegged at 8.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWK’s 2022 EPS has surged 4.7% year over year.



WEC Energy Group WEC is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 2 before market open. WEC Energy Group has an Earnings ESP of +0.35% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



WEC Energy Group’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WEC’s 2022 EPS has surged 4.6% year over year.



Dominion Energy D is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5 before market open. Dominion Energy has an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Dominion Energy’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for D’s 2022 EPS has surged 6.7% year over year.



