What To Expect From Bristol Myers Squibb Stock After Q2 Results?

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is scheduled to report its Q2 2022 results on Wednesday, July 27. We expect BMS to report revenue and earnings marginally above the consensus estimates. Although market share gains for Eliquis, Opdivo, and Reblozyl likely aided BMS’ sales growth in Q2, Revlimid sales are expected to trend lower with the availability of its biosimilar in the U.S. The company will likely see the expansion of its operating margins led by cost discipline. Although we expect the company to navigate well over the latest quarter, we find its stock fairly valued at its current levels, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of Bristol Myers Squibb Earnings Preview has additional details.

(1) Revenues expected to be marginally above the consensus estimates

Trefis estimates BMS’ Q2 2022 revenues to be around $11.5 billion, reflecting a low single-digit y-o-y decline, but marginally above the consensus estimate.

A decline in Revlimid sales will likely more than offset higher sales for Eliquis, Opdivo, and Reblozyl.

BMS secured the U.S. FDA approval for Opdualag and Camzyos earlier this year, strengthening its overall drug portfolio.

Looking at Q1 2022, the company saw its sales grow 5% y-o-y to $11.6 billion. The growth primarily reflects the continued market share gains for Eliquis, which saw sales growth of 11% (y-o-y) to $3.2 billion.

Our dashboard on Bristol Myers Squibb’s Revenues dashboard details the company’s segments.

(2) EPS likely to be above the consensus estimates

BMS’ Q2 2022 adjusted earnings per share is expected to be $1.86 per Trefis analysis, slightly above the consensus estimate of $1.83.

The company’s adjusted net income of $4.2 billion in Q1 2022 reflected a 7% rise from its $4.0 billion figure in the prior-year quarter, led by sales growth and 450 bps gross margin expansion.

The company expects its operating expenses to decline (y-o-y) in 2022, aiding its operating margin growth.

For the full-year 2022, we expect the adjusted EPS to be higher at $7.60 than the EPS of $7.51 in 2021.

(3) BMY stock looks reasonably valued

We estimate Bristol Myers Squibb’s Valuation to be around $80 per share, just 6% above the current market price of $76.

to be around $80 per share, just 6% above the current market price of $76. At its current levels, BMY stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 10x based on our EPS estimate of $7.60 for 2022, compared to the last three-year average of 9x, implying that BMY stock is fairly valued currently.

However, if the company reports upbeat Q2 results and provides an outlook better than the street estimates, the P/E multiple will likely be revised upward, resulting in higher levels for BMY stock.

While BMY stock looks fairly valued, it is helpful to see how Bristol Myers Squibb’s Peers fare on metrics that matter. You will find other valuable comparisons for companies across industries at Peer Comparisons.

Furthermore, the Covid-19 crisis has created many pricing discontinuities which can offer attractive trading opportunities. For example, you’ll be surprised how counter-intuitive the stock valuation is for Mednax vs. Penske Automotive

Despite inflation rising and the Fed raising interest rates, BMY stock has risen 22% this year. But can it drop from here? See how low Bristol Myers Squibb stock can go by comparing its decline in previous market crashes. Here is a performance summary of all stocks in previous market crashes.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Our high-quality portfolio and multi-strategy portfolio have beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Jul 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] BMY Return -2% 21% 29% S&P 500 Return 1% -20% 71% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 3% -21% 214%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 7/18/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.