What to Expect From Block's Q4 Earnings

Block (NYSE: SQ) is reporting Q4 earnings on Feb. 24. So as always, I will recap what happened with Square in this quarter. We're going to have a look at its Q3 numbers and some of the company's activities during the quarter. You can find the video below, but here are some highlights.

Square officially launched in Spain after a successful early access program.

Square sellers can offer buy now, pay later through Afterpay now that the acquisition is complete.

In Q3 the company reported total net revenue of $3.84 billion, up 27% year over year (YOY), and missing estimates of $4.48 billion.

Gross profit was $1.13 billion, up 43% YOY and up 51% on a two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) basis (which is a better comparison to show how the long-term trend will continue post-COVID).

Seller gross profit grew 48% YOY to $606 million and 29% on a two-year CAGR basis. I expect this trend to continue as the economy goes back to normal.

Cash App gross profit grew 33% YOY but was down quarter over quarter to $512 million and 104% on a two-year CAGR basis.

The company provided some insights for the month of October. It expects strong gross profit growth for the Seller and Cash App ecosystem year over year and on a two-year CAGR basis.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Feb. 18, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 22, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Block, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Block, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Neil Rozenbaum owns Block, Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Block, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.