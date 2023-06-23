What to Expect From BlackBerry's (BB) Q1 Earnings Release

BlackBerry BB is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jun 28.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 5 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $159.36 million, down 5.1% year over year.



In the last reported quarter, BB reported an adjusted loss per share of 2 cents against the prior-year quarter’s non-GAAP earnings of 1 cent. Quarterly total revenues declined 18.4% year over year to $151 million.



This Canada-based firm invests in product development and go-to-market strategy to drive long-term sustainable growth. It has aligned the software and services business around two key market opportunities — Cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT).

Factors to Note

Higher billings growth and rising demand for IoT solutions are likely to have driven BlackBerry’s fiscal first-quarter performance. Consistent design wins for the BlackBerry QNX platform are likely to have acted as tailwinds. The company is witnessing higher uptake of QNX in medical and industrial vertical apart from automotive sector.



In the last reported quarter, BlackBerry highlighted that its IoT business segment achieved record QNX design wins, with royalty backlog reaching $640 million at the end of the fiscal year. Its QNX platform secured 36 new design wins with six in Auto and 30 in the General Embedded Market in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. For fiscal first quarter, management expects revenues from this segment in the range of $50-$53 million.



However, global macroeconomic weakness and lingering supply-chain issues are affecting global auto production volumes. Weak macro environment is also weighing on BlackBerry’s Cybersecurity business as clients continue to optimize budget spending.



Nonetheless, the performance of Cybersecurity is likely to have been cushioned by healthy demand for its unified endpoint security products as well as Cylance product line. The company is also witnessing increasing client base within government and financial services’ verticals. For fiscal first quarter, BlackBerry expects Cybersecurity revenues to increase sequentially and to be between $100 million and $110 million.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BlackBerry this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



BlackBerry has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

