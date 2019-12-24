What to Expect from Amgen and Regeneron Stock in 2020, According to an Analyst

In notes on Monday afternoon, Raymond James analyst Dane Leone initiated coverage of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Amgen at Market Perform, writing that the current valuation of each of the stocks is fair.

In notes on Monday afternoon, Raymond James analyst Dane Leone initiated coverage of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (ticker: REGN) and Amgen (AMGN) at Market Perform, writing that the current valuation of each of the stocks is fair.

Regeneron, which trades at 14.3 times projected earnings over the next 12 months, faces growing competition to its blockbuster Eylea, but Leone argues that growth from Dupixent will even out the revenue drop.

“The company will face a juxtaposition of competitive pressures on the ophthalmology franchise being offset by new growth drivers over the next five years,” he wrote.

As for Amgen, Leone wrote that the company’s experimental cancer drug AMG 510 could be a significant part of the company’s story moving forward. “Current valuation seems fair based upon new potential growth areas, such as AMG 510, offsetting expected pressure on legacy branded drugs such as Enbrel over the next 5 years,” he wrote.

Leone set no price target on either stock.

The back story. Shares of Amgen are up 24.8% so far this year, while Regeneron is up just 0.2%. The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is up 27.5%. Last week, Goldman Sachs added Amgen to its Americas Conviction List.

What’s new. In his note on Regeneron, Leone wrote that the company’s wet age-related macular degeneration drug Eylea was facing new competitive pressures. “The future of Eylea has become more complicated, as the launch of [Novartis’s (NVS)] brolucizumab during 2019 is expected to impact market share within wAMD during 2020, biosimilar launches of Lucentis will likely begin during 2021 and impact market pricing, and then more novel approaches such as RBS ranibizumab and faricimab are likely to further fragment the market beyond 2021,” he wrote.

He said that Dupixent, which currently is approved to treat eczema, asthma, and other conditions, will be the company’s “near-term growth engine.”

As for Amgen, Leone wrote that he was looking for updates on AMG 510, and how the launch of inclisiran, developed by The Medicines Company, which is being acquired by Novartis, would impact sales of Amgen’s cholesterol treatment Repatha, a PCSK9 inhibitor.

“The PCSK9 inhibitor market is set to become more fragmented when The Medicines Company commercially launches inclisiran on the market during 2020,” he wrote. “Based upon these market dynamics, we currently model sales for Repatha achieving $1.1B during 2024E, which is substantially below the consensus estimate of $2.2B.”

Looking forward. Shares of Regeneron were up 1% on Tuesday before the market opened, while shares of Amgen were up 0.7%. Dow Futures were up 0.8%.

