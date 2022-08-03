What to Expect From Alpha Metallurgical's (AMR) Q2 Earnings?

Alpha Metallurgical Resources AMR is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 8, before the opening bell.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alpha Metallurgical’s second-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1.23 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 212%. The consensus mark for earnings has moved up 27% over the past 30 days to $30.89 per share. The consensus mark indicates a turnaround performance from a loss per share of $1.01 in the second quarter of 2021.

Q1 Performance

In the first quarter of 2022, Alpha Metallurgical reported a year-over-year improvement in both revenues and earnings. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both the top and bottom lines. The company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 58.3%, on average.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Factors to Note

Alpha Metallurgical’s second-quarter results are likely to reflect the ongoing strength in the coal markets and elevated pricing dynamics. Coal prices through the quarter have been supported by robust demand and persistent global supply disruptions exacerbated by the war in Eastern Europe. Higher realized prices might have aided AMR’s top-line performance in the quarter to be reported.



As pricing for its products remains elevated, AMR has been witnessing a higher cost of coal sales, particularly for royalties and taxes that are tied directly to the sales price. On top of this, inflationary pressure and increased labor costs add to the margin pressure in the quarter to be reported. The company has been lowering its debt level, which is likely to have led to lower interest expenses. This, along with the company’s efforts to control costs and improve productivity, may have negated the impact of high costs and driven margins in the second quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Alpha Metallurgical is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: AMR currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Price Performance



Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources have soared 380% over the past year, against the industry's decline of 30.2%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some Industrial Product stocks that you may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



Cabot Corporation CBT, slated to release earnings on Aug 8, has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank #1.



The consensus estimate for Cabot’s fiscal third-quarter earnings has been revised 1% upward in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBT’s earnings for the quarter is pegged at $1.53.



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD, slated to release earnings on Aug 4, has an Earnings ESP of +0.29% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Air Products’ fiscal third-quarter earnings has been stable over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for APD’s earnings for the quarter stands at $2.61.



ATI Inc. ATI, scheduled to release earnings on Aug 4, has an Earnings ESP of +0.90% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI’s second-quarter earnings has been revised 17.8% upward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for ATI's earnings for the quarter is currently pegged at 37 cents.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.







