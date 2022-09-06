What To Expect From Adobe Stock?

Adobe’s stock (NASDAQ: ADBE) has lost roughly 35% YTD as compared to the 17% drop in the S&P500 index over the same period. Further, at its current price of $371 per share, it is trading 19% below its fair value of $456 – Trefis’ estimate for Adobe’s valuation. The technology giant topped the consensus estimates for revenues and earnings in the second quarter. It posted a 14% y-o-y increase in total revenues to $4.4 billion, driven by a 15% growth in digital media and a 17% rise in the digital experience segments. Notably, the digital media division contributes more than 70% of the top line. It benefited from a 12% increase in the creative cloud and a 27% jump in the document cloud categories. Further, the digital media ARR (annualized recurring revenue) grew from $12.15 billion to $12.95 billion at the end of Q2. Similarly, the digital experience segment profited from an 18% improvement in subscription-based revenues. Overall, the above growth translated into a 6% y-o-y increase in the net income to $1.18 billion. It was primarily due to higher expenses as a % of revenues. (Note – Adobe’s FY’21 ended on December 3, 2021. Q2 FY’22 refers to the quarter that ended on June 03, 2022)

The top-line increased 23% y-o-y to $15.8 billion in 2021, mainly due to strong growth in both the digital media and digital experience units. Further, the subscription-based revenues rose by 25% y-o-y. However, the growth has somewhat slowed in the first half of FY2022 – the top-line increased 12% y-o-y to $8.65 billion. In addition to this, the operating margin has declined from 37% to 36% over the same period. We expect the same trend to continue in the subsequent quarters.

Altogether, Adobe revenues are estimated to touch $17.6 billion in FY2022. Further, ADBE’s net income margin is likely to remain around 27% in the fiscal year. It will likely result in a net income of $4.8 billion and an annual GAAP EPS of $10.09. This coupled with a P/E multiple of just above 45x will lead to the valuation of $456.

Here you’ll find our previous coverage of Adobe stock, where you can track our view over time.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Our high-quality portfolio and multi-strategy portfolio have beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016. Returns Sep 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] ADBE Return -1% -35% 260% S&P 500 Return 0% -17% 77% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 0% -16% 233%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 9/2/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.