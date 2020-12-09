What to Expect for Lakeland Industries (LAKE) in Q3 Earnings?

Lakeland Industries, Inc. LAKE is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Oct 31, 2020) results on Dec 10, after the closing bell.



The company delivered better-than-expected results in the last two reported quarters. Its earnings were $1.16 per share in second-quarter fiscal 2021, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents.



In the past three months, shares of this personal protective equipment provider have inched up 0.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 8.2%.







Key Factors & Estimates for Q3

Lakeland Industries benefitted from the pandemic-induced demand for products, including LAKE GB medical certified suit, in the past two quarters of fiscal 2021. Notably, COVID-related sales increased from $11.2 million in the first quarter to $14 million in the second quarter. Such a positive trend might get reflected in the company’s third-quarter results.



In addition to this, solid management team, effective handling of supply-chain and focus on market development are headwinds that might have benefited the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, its globally-diversified manufacturing capacity — with investments targeted to enhance capabilities — is another tailwind that might have aided the fiscal third-quarter performance.



Further, focus on product development, evident from the addition of two products in the past few months, and the increasing popularity of products are added advantage. It is worth mentioning here that Lakeland added more than 70 customers to its portfolio in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.



On the flip side, results might reflect impacts from any softness in oil/gas, automotive manufacturing, and utility markets. Also, any increase in compensation or commissions on sales will be reflected in results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $35 million, suggesting an increase of 29.6% from the year-ago reported figure. However, the figure is stable compared with the previous quarter. The estimate for earnings is pegged at 57 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 216.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure but a 50.9% decline from the previous reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not suggest an earnings beat for Lakeland Industries this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Lakeland Industries has an Earnings ESP of +0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 57 cents.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lakeland Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lakeland Industries, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Lakeland Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as according to our model, these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings:



Chewy, Inc. CHWY currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.85% and a Zacks #2 Ranked player. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO presently has an Earnings ESP of +10.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



lululemon athletica inc. LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.78% and a Zacks Rank #3.

