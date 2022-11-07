What to Expect for Builders FirstSource's (BLDR) Q3 Earnings?

Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 108.7% and increased 126.8% year over year. Net sales topped the consensus estimate by 27.2% and increased 24.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The upside was driven by solid demand for its products amid supply woes.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLDR’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.53 per share, indicating a 4.1% increase from the prior-year reported figure of $3.39. The consensus estimate for net sales is pegged at $5.22 billion, suggesting a 5.3% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $5.51 billion.

Factors to Note

Builders FirstSource is likely to have witnessed lower revenues in the third quarter, thanks to the softened housing and repair and remodeling market. Also, the company has been witnessing inflation related to raw materials, which is likely to have hurt the results in the third quarter. It has been facing supply-related challenges with respect to some of the products, including OSB, plywood, lumber and particleboard. This is likely to have put pressure on margins to some extent.



Nonetheless, its recent buyouts will likely get reflected in the performance for the to-be-reported quarter. An opportunistic approach to acquisitions is an important part of Builders FirstSource’s growth strategy. These acquisitions broadened the company’s product portfolio and expanded its geographic footprint and market share.



BLDR has been leveraging growth, with emphasis on cost management, operational excellence and productivity initiatives that may have driven profitability in the quarter to be reported. Builders FirstSource has been focused on investing in innovation and enhancing digital solutions for customers. The standardization and automation processes and technology-based workflows may have helped minimize costs, thereby driving its bottom line, expanding margins and boosting profitability.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Builders FirstSource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Currently, it has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +3.44%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

