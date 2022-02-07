What to Expect Ahead of Sonos (SONO) Q1 Earnings Release?

Sonos, Inc. SONO is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 9.



For fiscal first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $647.17 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 0.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pinned at 90 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 23.1% year on year.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 177.9%.

In the last reported quarter, Sonos reported non-GAAP earnings of 8 cents per share compared with 33 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 172.7%.

Quarterly revenues rose 5.8% year over year to $359.5 million, driven by robust demand for its products despite continued supply constraints stemming from the pandemic. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $352 million.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors at Play

Sonos remains focused on its three strategic initiatives — expanding its brand, boosting its offerings and driving operational excellence. This is likely to have favored the top line and margin expansion. Sonos is likely to have benefited from a strong demand environment, especially for its higher-end products.



Frequent product launches, including Roam and Sonos Radio HD, and partnerships with the likes of Audi and IKEA augurs well. Sonos Radio HD is a high-definition streaming tier (ad-free) of Sonos Radio service that offers more special content in the Sonos app.

In the last reported quarter, management noted that Sonos Radio listening hours doubled in fiscal 2021.



In fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, Sonos launched an avant-garde, compact smart soundbar dubbed Beam (Gen 2). The soundbar looks nearly identical to its predecessor and is equipped with Dolby’s Atmos technology that provides a richer, immersive listening experience for movies, TV and music. It is compatible with more than 100 streaming services in the Sonos app. The move is likely to boost the demand for Sonos’ high-end speakers in the growing global audio market.



However, pandemic-induced worldwide supply chain and logistics troubles and component shortages continue to be major concerns. Increasing operating costs reflecting higher research and development as well as sales and marketing expenses is another headwind.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Sonos this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Sonos has an Earnings ESP of -17.78% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

