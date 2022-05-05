What to Expect Ahead of Maxar's (MAXR) Q1 Earnings Release

Maxar Technologies Inc. MAXR is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 9, after the closing bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 12 cents per share. The figure indicates an improvement from a loss of $1.30 reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $399.5 million, suggesting growth of 1.9% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



In the past year, shares have returned 13.1% compared with the industry’s decline of 5.5%.



In the last reported quarter, the company reported earnings per share of 94 cents for fourth-quarter 2021 against a loss of 65 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings stood at 6 cents. Quarterly revenues of $468 million improved marginally from the year-ago quarter’s level of $467 million. The upside was attributed to increased revenues in the Earth Intelligence segment, partially offset by a decline in Space Infrastructure segment revenues. The top line also marginally surpassed the consensus mark of $466 million.

Factors at Play

Maxar’s first-quarter performance is likely to have been driven by solid bookings growth and an increasing customer base in the Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments.

Maxar Technologies Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Maxar Technologies Inc. price-eps-surprise | Maxar Technologies Inc. Quote

The company’s top line is also likely to benefit from higher uptake of 3D and other innovative geospatial products among government and enterprise clients.



In December last year, the company announced contract extensions with three long-standing international defense and intelligence customers. Totaling more than $100 million, the agreements allow these customers to directly task and download 30 cm-class satellite imagery to their ground stations from Maxar’s constellation under its Direct Access Program.



Delays in the construction of satellites and the procurement of required components and launch vehicles are anticipated to have hurt Maxar’s business. Increasing operating expenses and higher lead time associated with supply-chain woes are other headwinds. These factors are likely to have dented the company’s margins to some extent during the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Maxar this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Maxar has an Earnings ESP of -41.67% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Camtek CAMT has an Earnings ESP of +1.73% and currently has a Zacks Rank #2. Camtek is scheduled to report earnings results on May 12. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Camtek’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 43 cents per share and $76.7 million, respectively. Camtek surpassed earnings estimates in the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 10%. Shares of CAMT have declined 4.1% in the past year.



Wix WIX has an Earnings ESP of +15.09% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. Wix is set to announce quarterly figures on May 16.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wix’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at a loss of 64 cents per share and $340.1 million, respectively. Wix surpassed earnings estimates in the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 20%. Shares of WIX have lost 70.5% in the past year.



Sony CorporationSONY has an Earnings ESP of +12.96% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. Sony is slated to release quarterly numbers on May 10.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sony’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 82 cents per share and $20.82 billion, respectively. SONY surpassed earnings estimates in the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 51.4%. Shares of SONY have lost 9.4% in the past year.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.