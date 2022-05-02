What to Expect Ahead of Lumen's (LUMN) Q1 Earnings Release

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 4, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter total revenues is pegged at $4.68 billion, suggesting a fall of 6.9% from the year-earlier quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at 46 cents per share, indicating a 4.6% rise from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



In the fourth quarter, the Monroe, LA-based telecommunications company delivered total revenues of $4,847 million, down 5.4% year over year. The downside was caused by a challenging macroeconomic environment. The top line lagged the consensus estimate of $4,863 million. Adjusted earnings stood at 51 cents per share compared with 42 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average. In the past year, shares of the company have lost 23.1% against the industry’s decline of 67%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Lumen Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Lumen Technologies, Inc. Quote

Factors at Play

Lumen is likely to have benefited from continued investments in Quantum Fiber and enterprise business. In the last reported quarter, management announced that Quantum Fiber revenues rose 22% year over year.



Enhanced platform capabilities, optimized asset portfolio and robust demand for the Lumen Platform might have acted as major tailwinds. Last year, the company extended its Lumen platform with the Lumen Edge Gateway launch. It empowers enterprises with IT applications and virtualized services on edge. This compute platform delivers virtualized wide-area networking and security applications from multiple vendors on the premises edge. It allows medium to large-scale organizations to deploy and evolve network and security services without equipment constraints.



It continues to address the dynamic requirements of its wide enterprise customer base on the back of various strategic initiatives. For instance, the company is working on product development and marketing initiatives, along with go-to-market sales efforts for more successful selling of its Quantum Fiber platform.



During the quarter under review, Lumen collaborated with Walt Disney to provide standardized content delivery networks or “CDN” configuration metadata and application programming interfaces (APIs) for the streaming video industry participants.



However, inflationary pressure along with pandemic-induced supply chain issues is likely to have had an adverse impact on Lumen’s first-quarter revenues. A decline in legacy voice services and substitution of its traditional wireline telephone services by wireless and other competitive low-priced offerings together with a massive debt burden might have further dampened the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lumen this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Lumen has an Earnings ESP of -2.17% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Camtek CAMT has an Earnings ESP of +1.73% and currently has a Zacks Rank #2. Camtek is scheduled to report earnings results on May 12. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Camtek’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 43 cents per share and $76.7 million, respectively. Camtek surpassed earnings estimates in the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 10%. Shares of CAMT have declined 11.7% in the past year.

Silicon Motion Technology SIMO has an Earnings ESP of +5.03% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. Silicon Motion is set to announce quarterly figures on May 4.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Silicon Motion’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at earnings of $1.55 per share and $236.3 million, respectively. Silicon Motion surpassed earnings estimates in the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 10.4%. Shares of SIMO have lost 8.5% in the past year.

Sony Corporation SONY has an Earnings ESP of +12.96% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. Sony is slated to release quarterly numbers on May 10.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sony’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 82 cents per share and $20.82 billion, respectively. SONY surpassed earnings estimates in the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 51.4%. Shares of SONY have lost 13.4% in the past year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

