What to Expect Ahead of Iridium (IRDM) Q1 Earnings Release?

Iridium Communications IRDM is slated to release first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 19, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s bottom line is pegged at a loss of 1 cent per share on revenues of $156.3 million.



This U.S.-based satellite communications company posted solid results in the last reported quarter, with the bottom line matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly revenues amounted to $155.9 million, increasing 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The upside can be attributed to strength in subscriber equipment sales and higher service revenues. The top line surpassed the consensus mark by 2.3%.



Over the trailing four quarters, the company surpassed estimates on three occasions and met the same once, the average surprise being 39.4%.

Trends in Estimate Revisions

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Iridium’s first-quarter loss per share has remained unchanged in the past 30 days. It compares favorably with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 4 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests a year-over-year rise of 6.7%.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Iridium for the to-be-reported quarter, as it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients. A combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Iridium has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Iridium carries a Zacks Rank of 2 currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors at Play

Iridium’s cost-effective broadband services, provided through the Certus technology, position it well for growth. The company is likely to have gained from the increasing penetration of its new line-up of mid-band services. The company’s recurring service revenue base, driven by robust subscriber growth and mobile penetration, lends it a competitive edge and is anticipated to have driven its first-quarter performance.



During the quarter under review, Iridium’s Certus Service announced an ultra-low bandwidth video transmission technology solution — FireLight — that is capable of live video transmission from as low as 4 Kbps. This cost-effective and weather-resistant solution is capable of video transmission to and from any location in the world.



Continued momentum in commercial IoT business (particularly personal satellite communications) and broadband business is likely to have acted as a tailwind. In the last reported quarter, the company had a 13K strong subscriber base for broadband services.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues from the service segment (which accounts for a significant chunk of its total revenues) is pinned at $125 million, indicating a rise of 7.8% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues from the Subscriber Equipment segment is pinned at $23.13 million, indicating a decline of 3.4% year over year. The consensus mark for revenues from the Engineering and Support Service segment is pegged at $7.92 million, up 23.2.% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Continued supply-chain disruptions due to the pandemic are likely to have acted as a headwind for Iridium’s first-quarter revenues. Further, surging operating expenses and increased lead time to obtain spectrum licenses are likely to have dented the company’s margins to some extent.

