What to Expect Ahead of HCA Healthcare's (HCA) Q1 Earnings?

HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA is scheduled to release first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 22, before the market opens.



In the fourth quarter of 2021, HCA reported adjusted earnings of $4.42 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. However, the bottom line improved 7% year over year on higher revenues.



HCA witnessed solid patient volumes in fourth-quarter 2021. However, the same was offset by escalating expenses and decreased the same facility inpatient surgeries.

Earnings Surprise History

HCA boasts an encouraging earnings surprise record. The bottom line beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 17.51%. This is depicted in the chart below:

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

HCA Healthcare, Inc. price-eps-surprise | HCA Healthcare, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

In the first quarter, HCA is likely to have witnessed higher patient volume, which in turn might have contributed to its revenues. HCA may have witnessed admissions similar to 2019 levels. The consensus mark for the top line stands at $14.7 billion, indicating an improvement of 5.4% from the year-ago reported figure.



HCA may have witnessed better outpatient surgeries in the to-be-reported quarter.



HCA Healthcare is likely to have benefited from a better payer mix of its commercial business in the first quarter of 2022.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.34, indicating growth of 4.8% from the year-earlier quarter. Improved revenues may have led to this upside.



HCA’s increased number of outpatient facilities might have provided a boost to patient admissions in the to-be-reported quarter. The consensus mark for equivalent admissions for the first quarter suggests an upside of 5.2% from the prior-year quarter.



HCA Healthcare is likely to have continued with its dividend payout and share buyback plan, both of which were resumed earlier this year. This might have cushioned its performance in the quarter to be reported.



However, elevated expenses due to higher operating costs and substantial growth-related investments may have weighed on the first-quarter performance.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for HCA Healthcare this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, as you can see below, which is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: HCA Healthcare has an Earnings ESP of -5.86%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $4.09 is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.34. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: HCA Healthcare currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering from the medical sector with the perfect mix of elements to surpass estimates in their upcoming releases:



Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC provides behavioral health care services in the United States and the U.K. ACHC has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently. ACHC will report first-quarter 2022 results on May 5.



Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. BKD carries a Zacks Rank of 3. BKD has an Earnings ESP of +8.76%. It is slated to report first-quarter 2022 earnings on May 5.



AbbVie Inc.ABBV has emerged as one of the top-most pharma companies following its acquisition of Botox maker Allergan in a cash-and-stock deal worth $63 billion in May 2020. ABBV has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.48. ABBV is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2022results on Apr 29.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.