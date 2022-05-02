What to Expect Ahead of Generac's (GNRC) Q1 Earnings Release?

Generac Holdings Inc GNRC will report first-quarter 2022 results on May 4.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.08 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 34.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pinned at $1.90 per share, suggesting a decline of 20.2% year on year.



In the last reported quarter, Generac reported non-GAAP adjusted earnings of $2.51 per share, up 18.4% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 per share. Net sales increased 40% year over year and came in at $1.07 billion and beat the consensus mark by 4.5%.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.7%. In the past year, shares of the company have lost 32.6% in line with the industry’s decline.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors

Synergies from the recent acquisitions are expected to have driven the first-quarter top line. In December 2021, Generac acquired ecobee Inc. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, ecobee is a leader in sustainable smart home solutions. Prior to that, GNRC acquired Apricity Code Corporation for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will bolster Generac’s efforts to provide a broader energy technology portfolio. Also, it will increase the company’s speed to market for its Clean Energy and Grid Services products and solutions.



Last year, the company acquired a leading designer and manufacturer of energy storage products and solutions, Off Grid Energy Ltd. The technical expertise of the Off Grid Energy team will enable Generac to bolster its product roadmap.



A robust demand environment and disciplined operational execution with an increased backlog are likely to have acted as other tailwinds.



Continued momentum in demand for Residential and C&I products augurs well. In the last reported quarter, revenues from Residential soared 42% to $706 million. Revenues from C&I were $284 million, up 43% from the year-ago quarter’s levels



Generac continues to witness strong demand for PWRcell energy storage systems and the Energy Technology solutions portfolio.



Demand for home standby generators is benefiting from increasing power outages and broader electrification trends. People spending more time at home due to pandemic-induced work from home/ hybrid work setup is also driving demand for home standby generators. The company fortified its position in the energy market by offering home standby generators with Smart Grid Ready technology. The move enables its customers to sell power back to the grid and offset their energy expenses. The Smart Grid Ready capabilities are being offered through the Generac’s Enbala Concerto platform.



However, pandemic-induced worldwide supply chain and logistics troubles and increasing operating costs continue to be major concerns.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Generac this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Generac has an Earnings ESP of -3.38% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

