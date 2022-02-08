What to Expect Ahead of CDW Corporation's (CDW) Q4 Earnings?

CDW Corporation CDW is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 9.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.21 billion, suggesting growth of 5.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.90 per share, indicating an increase of 4.4% from $1.82 in the year-ago quarter.

CDW’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.2%.

CDW Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Factors to Note

CDW’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from continued demand for its hardware and software products and integrated IT solutions such as mobility, security, data center optimization, virtualization and cloud computing. The company’s enhanced product portfolio and global presence bode well.

Accelerated digital transformation taking place globally is likely to have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

CDW’s is also focusing on boosting the capabilities in high-growth solutions areas and expanding the company’s service capabilities while striving to attract new customers. These factors are likely to have acted as tailwinds.

CDW’s strategy of supporting organic growth along with buyouts is likely to have boosted its profile significantly. Buyouts such as Amplified IT and Focal Point Data Risk have been instrumental in enhancing its capabilities in education and security, respectively.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, CDW concluded the acquisition of Sirius Computer Solutions. The buyout of Sirius is likely to boost CDW’s capabilities in the managed services domain. The integration will add Sirius’ approximately 3,900 large- and mid-sized customers to CDW’s client base.

However, pandemic-induced global supply chain troubles and component shortages might have dented the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. Increasing expenses might have acted as another headwind.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does predict an earnings beat for CDW this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

CDW has an Earnings ESP of 2.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some stocks you may consider as our proven model shows that these have the right mix of elements to beat estimates this time.

NetApp NTAP has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NetApp is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.28 per share, suggesting an increase of 16.4% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Shares of NTAP have increased 27.9% in the past year.



Arista Networks ANET has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



Arista Networks is set to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 74 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 19.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Shares of ANET have increased 52.7% in the past year.



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +1.37% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



NVIDIA is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 16. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.22 per share, indicating an increase of 56.4% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Shares of NVDA have increased 73.5% in the past year.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

