What to Expect Ahead of ANSYS' (ANSS) Q1 Earnings Release

ANSYS, Inc ANSS is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 4.



The company expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $1.05-$1.22 per share for the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.14 per share, unchanged in the past 30 days. The figure indicates an improvement of 1.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Non-GAAP revenues are anticipated to be between $395 million and $420 million. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $406.3 million, suggesting growth of 9.2% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.5%, on average. In the past year, shares have lost 23.8% of their value compared with the industry’s decline of 0.7%.

ANSYS, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

ANSYS, Inc. price-eps-surprise | ANSYS, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Higher adoption of ANSYS’ simulation solutions in the various verticals like aerospace & defense, high tech, ground transportation and automotive is likely to have favored the top line in the quarter. Increases in chip designing activity in the semiconductor space also bodes well.



Continued momentum among enterprise customers is likely to have aided first-quarter revenue performance. The increasing clout of digital twins and process optimization solutions is likely to have acted as a tailwind.



Strong channel distribution, go-to-market momentum and a solid pipeline are expected to have contributed to annual contract value or ACV.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Maintenance and service revenues is pegged at $255 million, indicating growth of 10.4% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The consensus mark for Software license revenues is pegged at $148 million, which suggests an increase of 11.3% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Synergies from the buyout of Zemax, Analytical Graphics and Phoenix Integration are likely to get reflected in first-quarter top line.



Business gains derived from its various strategic collaborations, including the likes of Microsoft and Rockwell Automation, are likely to have helped the company acquire new clients and boosted its quarterly performance.



Higher costs on product enhancements, acquisitions and research and development are likely to have exerted pressure on margin expansion in the quarter to be reported.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for ANSYS this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



ANSYS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Camtek CAMT has an Earnings ESP of +1.73% and currently has a Zacks Rank #2. Camtek is scheduled to report earnings results on May 12. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Camtek’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 43 cents per share and $76.7 million, respectively. Camtek surpassed earnings estimates in the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 10%. Shares of CAMT have declined 11.7% in the past year.

Silicon Motion Technology SIMO has an Earnings ESP of +5.03% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. Silicon Motion is set to announce quarterly figures on May 4.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Silicon Motion’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at earnings of $1.55 per share and $236.3 million, respectively. Silicon Motion surpassed earnings estimates in the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 10.4%. Shares of SIMO have lost 8.5% in the past year.

Sony Corporation SONY has an Earnings ESP of +12.96% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. Sony is slated to release quarterly numbers on May 10.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sony’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 82 cents per share and $20.82 billion, respectively. SONY surpassed earnings estimates in the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 51.4%. Shares of SONY have lost 13.4% in the past year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.