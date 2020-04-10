What to Do With Your Money Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

What should you do with your money right now?

Would you be interested in knowing how our stable of expert analysts would answer that question?

Hold on to that a moment …

Here at InvestorPlace, we’re proud to bring you the insights of some of the most intelligent analysts in the investment community. Together, they represent decades of market experience and wisdom, and have dug up countless investments that have posted triple and quadruple-digit returns.

Now, despite these successes, the way in which our respective analysts find their winners varies. That’s because they approach the markets with different orientations.

We have value investors … growth investors … fixed income investors … thematic investors … quant investors … technical traders …

It’s a potpourri of market strategies that, while different, have a complementary effect on one another.

Think of the painting style of pointillism, where if you view a painting up close, it appears to be just a chaotic jumble of different-colored dots. But when viewed from further back, these dots create a clear, recognizable image.

In a similar way, when taken together, the different market orientations of our analysts create a holistic approach that offers balance and diversity.

In today's Digest, given that it's a market holiday, let's briefly profile our analysts and get their broad thoughts on the market today, as seen through the prism of their respective investment styles. Despite their varied approaches, they're united in the belief that great wealth will be made based on current market conditions.

Let’s jump in.



***The “King of Quants” is focusing on high-quality companies with earnings power

Louis Navellier is what Wall Street calls a “quant”. In fact, Forbes called him “The King of Quants.” The name comes from the fact that Louis uses use mathematical, quantitative models and computer algorithms to find great investments.

Today, Louis is focusing on companies powering by strong earnings that are still outperforming despite the COVID-19 crisis.

As we noted in yesterday’s Digest, Louis believes companies with great earnings power are about to distance themselves from the rest of the market

. From Louis’ recent update:

The bottom line is, you should be prepared for an increasingly narrow market, with drastic differences between winners and losers. We’ll know who those winners and losers are as the first-quarter earnings announcement season gets underway.

While this means you need to be careful about which stocks you buy, it’s also a rare opportunity to buy world-class, market-dominating businesses cheaply — best-of-breed stocks that can form the “core” of your family’s portfolio for decades.



***Matt McCall continues to focus on the trends that will power the coming decade

Matt is our resident thematic expert. This means he covers the market’s biggest next-generation “themes” or trends, before they show up on anyone else’s radar. Regular Digest readers will recognize these trends as including 5G … artificial intelligence … blockchain … precision medicine … and autonomous vehicles … One trend in particular he likes right now is biotech. From Matt’s recent update:

I still see 2020 as the Year of Biotech. These stocks have shown relative strength in the bear market, and the current crisis gives us a glimpse of the innovative breakthroughs coming our way … including efforts to fight the coronavirus. In a volatile stock market like this, you can buy most stocks at a massive discount. Big names are down 20% … 30% … even 50%. Some small-cap stocks have slid even more.

Matt tells us that right now is a rare situation. The COVID-19 crisis has opened up an unusual buying opportunity that we haven’t seen for at least the past decade … or longer. In fact, if you’re a regular Digest reader, you know Matt has been issuing new recommendations …and is already up double digits in several of them.



***Our expert macro investor, Eric Fry, likes various tech plays

Eric is a legend in the investment community, having dug up 40 different 1,000%+ winning recommendations — more than any other analyst that we know. Recently, Eric has been focusing on the dangerous wealth gap that technology will only exacerbate in the years to come. From Eric’s recent update:

I believe we will beat COVID-19.

The economy will recover. Most people losing their jobs now will get back to work.

But longer term, many companies will counteract the operational risks of the next global pandemic by shifting more of their processes to automation, robots, and/or artificial intelligence, rather than human beings.

In other words, technology will keep making the wealth gap bigger.

I call this the “Technochasm” — and it’s a trend we keep hearing about …

Given this, Eric is focusing on elite tech companies that will thrive in tomorrow’s world. This Technochasm is all-too real, but it’s also a way to create vast wealth — if you know where to look.



***Master income-investor Neil George is seeing opportunities in select high-yield investments

Whether through high-yielding dividend-stocks, bonds, REITs, MLPs, or more obscure investment vehicles, Neil is a master of finding his subscribers big income. And with market prices having tumbled in recent weeks, some yields have suddenly popped higher.

Recently, Neil updated his subscribers on what he’s looking at today:

I’m raising the buy-under price for the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) …

I’m also raising some of the buy-under prices in the fixed income allocation. The Federal Reserve, aided by the US Treasury, is coming further into the bond markets. With that, the adage from the recovery after the 2007-2008 financial crisis, “Buy what the Fed is buying,” is back in vogue.

Neil is also looking at certain closed-end funds. Frankly, there are suddenly far more attractive income-vehicles available today. Income-starved investors have more choices, and Neil is all over it.



***Finally, our resident traders John Jagerson and Wade Hansen are using market cycles to generate cash from options

In Strategic Trader, John and Wade combine options with technical and fundamental analysis to trade the markets, using historic volatility like we’re seeing today to their advantage.

Right now, they’re using changing market conditions to their advantage. From their most recent update:

Historically — remember, we’ve seen market corrections before — when the stock market pulls back, defensive sectors, like health care, consumer staples and utilities, tend to outperform …

… even though we don’t know exactly what is going to happen next in the COVID-19 pandemic, we can be quite confident that Wall Street is going to behave like it has during past pullbacks.

That means we can put the odds in our favor by making trades that are informed by history.

With this in mind, John and Wade have been profitably trading stocks from these outperforming sectors in recent weeks. Best of all, as market conditions change going forward, John and Wade will alter their strategy accordingly … that’s the benefit of their flexible market approach.



***The market views of all of these analysts, combined in one spot

The question at the top of this Digest was “what should you do with your money right now?” While we profiled how our analysts are answering this broadly, we weren’t able to dig into all the details of their preferred, specific investments and trades. But I want to tell you about how to get those details for a limited time.

Right now, our team here at InvestorPlace has received special, market-timely reports from our analysts and compiled them into what’s being called the InvestorPlace 2020 Crisis & Opportunity Special Situation Master Plan.

These reports detail the wealth-generating opportunities available right now, as each of our analysts sees them according to their respective market-approaches. Think small cap stocks, blue chip stocks, income-producing securities, mutual funds and ETFs, megatrend investing, and special short-term situations.

You could consider it a holistic roadmap for what to do with your money now — the latest thoughts from our portfolio of analysts, all in one place.

As we wrap up, the markets aren’t out of the woods yet, but it’s time to begin positioning yourself for the recovery to come.

Have a good evening, and have a Happy Easter weekend,

Jeff Remsburg

