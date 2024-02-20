What To Do With Your 401(k) When You Retire

After years of diligently saving a portion of your paycheck to your 401(k), you’re finally ready to retire. But what do you actually do with all the money in your account? How do you turn numbers on an account statement into money you can live on?

Depending on your situation, you may opt to leave the money in the account, transfer it to an individual retirement account, buy an annuity or take out a lump sum distribution. When deciding what to do with your 401(k), there are several options and considerations to keep in mind.

Deciding What To Do With a 401(k)

After saving for retirement for years, the idea of actually retiring can be overwhelming. Once you retire, you can’t contribute to your account anymore since you’re no longer an employee. However, there are still several options for handling your account:

Leave Money in the 401(K)

When you retire, there is no requirement to move your money; you have the option of leaving your funds within the existing 401(k). Leaving the account where it is can be a good idea if you want to continue to invest in stocks, bonds or mutual funds to potentially grow your money on a tax-deferred basis even more.

However, there are some drawbacks to this approach.

Some 401(k) plans have a minimum balance requirement to keep your account in effect. If your balance is below that threshold, you are essentially forced to transfer the funds to an IRA. Plan fees. If you keep your money in a 401(k), you must continue paying plan fees. When you’re no longer making contributions, you may be more aware of those fees as they deplete your account balance, and you may find that an IRA is a more cost-effective option.

Set Up Periodic Withdrawals

With a 401(k), you can set up periodic withdrawals so that a portion of your balance is transferred to your bank account on a regular basis. Taking out periodic withdrawals gives you cash flow, and you avoid paying taxes on the entire balance. How much you withdraw in retirement per month or year depends on your lifestyle, savings and life expectancy.

Take a Lump Sum Distribution

Besides periodic withdrawals, you also have the option of taking a lump sum distribution from your 401(k). With this approach, you transfer your entire balance to your bank account to use now.

If you need a large sum for a major purchase, such as buying a house, a lump sum distribution can be appealing. But you’ll have to pay income taxes on the entire amount and, depending on the balance, you may enter a higher tax bracket and have to pay a larger percentage. Not to mention, if you aren’t yet 59 ½, or older, you’ll also have to pay a 10% early withdrawal penalty.

A lump sum distribution typically only makes sense if the 401(k) balance is relatively low or if you have immediate financial needs.

Transfer Money out of Your 401(k) and Close It

Transfer the Funds to an IRA

If your 401(k) charges high plan fees or you have several retirement accounts that you want to streamline, transferring your 401(k) dollars to an IRA can be a smart idea. An IRA often has lower fees than 401(k) plans, and you may have more investment options than your 401(k) offered. Plus, you’ll still have the benefit of tax-deferred growth.

Start Roth Conversions

Roth IRAs aren’t just for while you’re working. Strategically transferring money from your 401(k) to a Roth IRA through a series of Roth conversions in years when your income is lower can save you tens of thousands in taxes. Roth conversions can be difficult to execute; consider working with a financial advisor with expertise in them to do them properly.

Transfer the Funds to an Annuity

If the thought of managing your investments or weathering market downturns in retirement sounds like a stressful nightmare, consider an annuity. An annuity can allow you to rollover your existing 401(k) or a portion of your balance into something with more stability. That stability comes with fees, but it can give you peace of mind and regular income for the rest of your life.

Special Rules for 401(k)s in Retirement

If you have your money stashed in a 401(k) at the time you retire, there are some essential details you should know:

The Rule of 55

Because 401(k)s are tax-advantaged accounts, they have strict rules. Generally, you cannot take distributions from a 401(k) until you reach the age of 59 ½. If you withdraw money before that age, you have to pay income taxes and a 10% early distribution penalty.

However, there is an exception: the rule of 55. If you retire from work or are laid off during the calendar year you turn 55, you can take withdrawals from your 401(k) without having to pay the early withdrawal penalty. However, you will still need to pay income taxes on the withdrawals.

If you want to take advantage of the rule of 55, your money must stay in the employer’s 401(k). If you roll your savings into an IRA, you’ll be subject to early withdrawal penalties.

Required Minimum Distributions

With a 401(k), your contributions are excluded from your taxable income, and your money can grow tax-deferred; you only pay income taxes once you start taking withdrawals.

However, you cannot leave your money in a 401(k) indefinitely. Under current rules, you’re required to take out a set amount of money from your 401(k) plans each year, even if you don’t need the funds. These rules force you to take out money—and pay taxes on the distributions—ensuring the government gets some revenue from your taxes.

What age you need to take on these distributions, known as required minimum distributions, or RMDs, depends on your birthdate, but it ranges from 70 ½ to 75. To calculate how much you must withdraw, divide your account balance as of December 31 from the previous year by a life expectancy factor from the IRS’s uniform life expectancy table for your situation.

It’s important to note that RMDs only apply to traditional 401(k) plans. Previously money in Roth 401(k)s was subject to RMDs, but starting in 2024, Roth 401(k)s no longer require you to take distributions.

Beneficiaries

If you pass away with an existing 401(k), the money in the account will go to your beneficiaries. With named beneficiaries, the 401(k) is typically transferred outside of probate, ensuring a quicker and easier transfer.

Without a designated beneficiary, the funds are automatically transferred to your spouse. If you are unmarried, the 401(k) is considered part of your estate, and it must undergo the probate process with your other assets. On average, the probate process takes six to nine months, and the typical cost is about $1,500. To help your loved ones avoid delays and the expense of probate, make sure your beneficiaries are up-to-date.

If you still aren’t sure how to handle your 401(k) or how much money you can safely withdraw, it’s a good idea to consult with a financial advisor who specializes in retirement planning.

