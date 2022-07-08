What To Do With Unused Student Loan Funds

When taking out student loans, you should be able to estimate approximately how much you’ll need for tuition and other related costs. But still, it’s not uncommon to have some money left over.

Why You Might Have Leftover Student Loan Money

When you take out federal student loans, you can ask for the maximum amount you’re eligible for. This amount will vary depending on your year in school and whether you’re an independent or dependent student. In general, the annual amount ranges from $5,500 to $12,500.

Your school will apply those funds to tuition and fees first. If there are funds left over, they’ll send you a check, which you can use for qualified educational expenses like housing, groceries, bills and more.

In some cases, students end up with more money than they need. For example, if you received a large scholarship that covered most of your tuition, you might not need as much funding.

What to Do With Leftover Student Loan Money

If you have leftover student loan funds, you have several options to choose from. Here’s what you can do with that leftover financial aid money—and how to decide which option is best for you.

1. Return the Money

One of the best things you can do is return the excess funds. When you take out federal student loans, the money will start accruing interest immediately (unless you have subsidized federal loans). But for those with unsubsidized federal loans or private student loans, you’ll start being charged interest as soon as the funds are disbursed.

Once the student loans are distributed, you can return the funds, or part of the funds, within 120 days. If you return the money, you won’t have to pay any interest that’s already accrued or any origination fees or that amount. Contact your financial aid department or your servicer and ask them how to return the leftover amount.

If you have private student loans, you’ll have to contact the lender directly and ask them how to give back the money. There may be a shorter return time frame for private loans, so try to call them as soon as possible.

Keeping excess funds could cost you thousands in extra interest. For example, let’s say you have an extra $5,000 and you decide to keep it. With a 7% interest rate and a 10-year term, that extra $5,000 will cost you an additional $1,966.51 in interest.

2. Use It for Other Educational Expenses

You can spend leftover student loan money on other necessities, but you can only use them for qualified educational expenses, including:

Tuition and fees

Room and board

Textbooks

Technology necessary for school

Child care expenses

Transportation to and from school

Only classes that count toward your degree are eligible for student loans. If you study abroad, you can pay for tuition, fees, and room and board with your student loan money.

While you might consider using your extra student loan funds for personal expenses—drinks with friends, clothes, entertainment, investing—keep in mind that these expenses are prohibited.

3. Prepay Your Existing Student Debt

If you’ve missed the window to return the student loan and have already made any qualified educational purchases, then another option is to pay off some of your existing student loan debt.

There are two debt payoff strategies you can use to determine which loan to put your money toward:

Debt avalanche method: Choose the loan with the highest interest rate so you’ll save the most on total interest.

Choose the loan with the highest interest rate so you’ll save the most on total interest. Debt snowball method: Pick the loan with the smallest balance and pay that off first to motivate yourself.

There are no prepayment penalties for both federal and private student loans, so there’s no fee if you pay off your student loans early.

How to Prevent Leftover Funds Next Semester

Every semester, you’ll get a financial aid award letter that shows how much financial aid you qualify for. They’ll break it down in terms of grants, scholarships and loans. Many students end up borrowing the maximum amount possible because they don’t know how much they’ll need for the semester.

Go through your expenses and break everything down by category, including housing, transportation, groceries, utilities, bills and miscellaneous. Don’t forget to factor in random costs like rideshare services, food and more.

Also, consider whether or not your expenses will be different for the upcoming school year. For example, if you’re moving to a new apartment, calculate your rent, utility bills or groceries so you know if these costs will be higher or lower. If you’re moving closer to campus, you may be able to spend less on gas and parking passes. If you’re moving in with more people, you may spend less on rent.

