When deciding whether to put money into a certificate of deposit (CD), you should also consider what happens after the CD matures. Certificates of deposit are time deposits that come in specific terms, such as six months or five years. You get a guaranteed, fixed rate of interest for as long as you hold the CD and leave the money untouched.

However, once your CD reaches its maturity date, you have a decision to make: What do you want to do next with the money in your CD?

Here are a few actions to take and things to consider that can help you decide what to do when your CD matures.

Know Your CD Maturity Date

As the owner of a CD, you are responsible for knowing its maturity date. Mark it on your calendar, set reminders or do whatever you need to do to remember this date so you can adjust your plans accordingly. Check with your bank if you have any questions about the maturity date of your CD. The bank will usually send you a notice before your CD matures.

The maturity date is typically the only time you can withdraw funds from your CD without incurring an early withdrawal penalty—unless you have a no-penalty CD.

Know Your CD Grace Period

Once your CD reaches its maturity date, you have a short window of time called a grace period when you can withdraw your money from the CD or put the money into a new CD. The grace period is different for different banks. While many banks and credit unions offer a grace period of 10 days, others may offer less.

Along with knowing your maturity date, keep track of your CD grace period. Ideally, plan ahead of time for what you want to do with the CD.

Decide What to Do With the Money in Your Matured CD

Once your CD matures and you are within the grace period, you have a few options for what to do with the CD money:

Close the CD, withdraw the cash and use the money elsewhere. Put the money into a different CD with a different term and APY. Let the CD automatically renew for the same term (keep in mind that the APY may be higher or lower than it was on the previous CD).

Know What Happens If You Don’t Take Action

If you do nothing, the bank may automatically renew your CD for the same term you had before, at whatever the current APY rate is for CDs of that term.

There are some risks of doing nothing with your matured CD:

You could get stuck with a longer term than you wanted. For example, if your previous CD had a three-year term, an automatically renewed CD locks you into another three-year commitment. If you want to get your money out of the new CD, you will likely have to pay a penalty for early withdrawal.

For example, if your previous CD had a three-year term, an automatically renewed CD locks you into another three-year commitment. If you want to get your money out of the new CD, you will likely have to pay a penalty for early withdrawal. You could receive a lower APY rate than you wanted. During 2020, interest rates have decreased significantly, causing rates on many bank CDs to fall. If you purchased a CD a few years ago during a time of higher interest rates, you might be surprised at how little a new CD pays in the current environment.

Don’t let your money get out of your control. Take advantage of the grace period to make the right moves with your savings. If you’re satisfied with the term lengths and APYs that are available to you with CDs, then consider putting your money into another CD. But make sure the decision is deliberate, well-informed and based on your larger financial goals—and not just something you do out of habit or distraction.

Consider Building a CD Ladder

If you like the safety and stability of this savings vehicle and are satisfied with the APYs, another option after your CD matures is to put more money into CDs by building a CD ladder. This allows you to capitalize on interest rate changes, avoid early withdrawal penalties and save for different financial goals.

You can buy multiple CDs with different maturity dates to create a CD ladder. With a CD ladder, you put together a series of CDs in such a way that a CD maturity date is never too far in the future—giving you more flexibility, even with fixed terms.

Figure Out Your Overall Financial Goals for This Money

If you’re going to put money into certificates of deposit, do it strategically as part of your overall savings plan. Every time a CD matures, it’s an opportunity to reevaluate your financial goals and put that money into a different savings account or investment, depending on your financial situation.

Here are some questions to consider when your CD matures:

Have interest rates increased or decreased since you purchased the CD? You may be able to get a higher APY on a CD from a different bank or with a high-yield online savings account that gives you the same FDIC-insured protection as a CD but without the time commitment. Check the best CD rates and best online savings accounts to compare your options.

You may be able to get a higher APY on a CD from a different bank or with a high-yield online savings account that gives you the same FDIC-insured protection as a CD but without the time commitment. Check the best CD rates and best online savings accounts to compare your options. Have your goals for the money changed? Think about where you’d like to use the money. Perhaps you can best use it as part of your emergency savings fund. Or, maybe you would rather move the funds into your retirement investments. Perhaps you have a specific purchase in mind, such as a down payment on a house, that you want to use the money for now.

Think about where you’d like to use the money. Perhaps you can best use it as part of your emergency savings fund. Or, maybe you would rather move the funds into your retirement investments. Perhaps you have a specific purchase in mind, such as a down payment on a house, that you want to use the money for now. How long do you want to commit your money to a CD? Depending on APYs and your financial goals, you may be better off with a shorter- or longer-term CD.

Depending on APYs and your financial goals, you may be better off with a shorter- or longer-term CD. Are you still happy with the APYs available on CDs? If you can tolerate more risk with this money, you may consider investing some of the funds in higher-risk but potentially higher-yielding investments.

Bottom Line

If you have a CD approaching its maturity date, start planning now for what you want to do next with that money. If you wish, you can leave the money alone and let the CD renew automatically for the same term at the current APY. But this can be risky, since you could get stuck with a lower APY or a longer term than you would like. Make sure you understand your options and make the right choice for your overall savings plan.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.