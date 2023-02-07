What to Do When the Bank Makes a Mistake in Your Favor

Imagine that you're out running errands. Suddenly, you remember that you owe the little girl next door $40 for Girl Scout cookies. Your mind is laser focused on Thin Mints and Samoas, as you drive to the nearest ATM. It's not until the ATM spits out a receipt that you realize that you have an extra $30,000 in your checking account.

What would you do?

Save: This credit card has one of the longest 0% intro APR periods around

More: Save while you pay off debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards

Do not spend that money

Worldwide, banks handle billions of transactions every day -- successfully. However, there is always the chance that human error will result in a mistake made in your favor. If there's ever a deposit to your account that you don't recognize, don't spend it.

A man named Mike

Several years ago, NBC News interviewed a man we'll call Mike. Mike had just sold his Brooklyn, New York apartment and went into his bank to deposit the proceeds check. Rather than type in the actual deposit amount, the visibly tired teller deposited $700,000 into Mike's account.

Mike describes what happened next. He said it was as though a million things ran through his mind in a split second. "Can I keep it, can I spend it, can I invest it and give it back before anyone notices?" Mike recalls thinking.

The answer is no. Spending money that is accidentally deposited into your bank account is illegal and can land you in seriously hot water.

A Georgia teen

A Georgia teenager was unfortunate enough to learn just how hot the water can be.

It all began in March 2014, when a 70-year old account holder sold some land, and deposited more than $30,000 in his checking account. It just so happens that the 70-year-old shares a name with the teenager. Rather than putting the check into the older man's account, a teller incorrectly deposited it into the teen's account.

A woman who raised the teen described how excited he was to find an extra $30,000 in his account. Evidently, the boy and his former caretaker adhere to the rule, "finders keepers," and soon, nearly all the money had been spent. The teen purchased a slew of items for himself, including a BMW.

The young man was charged with felony theft for spending money that was not his. He was convicted and sentenced to 10 years on probation and ordered to repay the money. While it may seem as though he got off easy with probation, the teen will have a felony conviction permanently on his record.

What you can expect

Banks run regular audits of customer accounts. There is no doubt the bank will find the mistake and reverse the transaction. If the money has been spent, you can expect them to contact the police.

Claiming that you didn't notice the error does not get you off the hook. If the funds are spent, you're the one held responsible.

What to do if your bank account suddenly balloons

Whether the error leaves you $300, $3,000, or even $30,000 richer, the first thing to do is contact your bank and let them know. It may be painful, but that simple call will keep you out of trouble.

Once the bank has been made aware, check your account each day to ensure that the transaction is reversed. In the meantime, pretend the money is not there.

In short, treat the "found" money as you would treat a wallet that falls out of your grandfather's pocket. Pick it up and hand it back.

These savings accounts are FDIC insured and could earn you more than 13x your bank

Many people are missing out on guaranteed returns as their money languishes in a big bank savings account earning next to no interest. Our picks of the best online savings accounts can earn you more than 13x the national average savings account rate. Click here to uncover the best-in-class picks that landed a spot on our shortlist of the best savings accounts for 2023.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.